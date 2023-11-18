Browns Nation

Steelers At Browns Week 11 Game Predictions

browns helmet
(Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire)

 

Dorian Thompson-Robinson gets a second chance to start an NFL football game this weekend.

And the Cleveland Browns rookie faces another division rival in another important game.

Baltimore’s victory over the Bengals Thursday night put first place out of reach for this week.

But DTR knows he can put the NFL on notice that Cleveland’s season didn’t end when Deshaun Watson went down.

And with some help from the defense, the Browns can solidify their Wild Card hopes, too.

Here’s how we see the game unfolding:

 

Ben Donahue: “Starting DTR against the Steelers isn’t the best news, but the team is playing at home and boasts the league’s best defense. The Browns offense does just enough to win.” Browns 24-Pittsburgh 16.

Rocco Nuosci: “Kevin Stefanski says he’s confident in DTR under center. The turnover bug might spoil what could be a dominant performance from the defense.”  -Steelers 23, Browns 21

Pat Opperman: “My gut said the Browns would pull out last week’s game. This week it says the score will make things look closer than they really are. Browns in control throughout in an emotional win.”  -Browns 23, Steelers 13

Orlando Silva: “The Browns’ defense has a big chance to show up and upset the Steelers. I can see this one being really close.”  -Browns 24, Steelers 21

 

Vegas believes in the Browns’ defense and special teams enough to give Cleveland the nod as a 2.5-point favorite.

But teams generally get 3 points just for being at home, so the oddsmakers are basically calling it a toss-up.

Fans who don’t have tickets to the 1:00 p.m. start can watch on their CBS affiliates or stream the game on NFL+.

