Steelers Loss To Patriots Had Big Ramifications For The Browns

By

New England Patriots v Pittsburgh Steelers
(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns woke up with great news on Friday, getting a big win without even playing a game yet this week.

With the Pittsburgh Steelers dropping a huge can’t-lose game to the 2-10 New England Patriots, the Browns officially now have the top wild-card spot in the AFC (via Nick Karns on Twitter).

Needless to say, this will only mean a thing if Kevin Stefanski’s team manages to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, but it was still great news.

Winning the division is pretty much out of the table after back-to-back losses, but making the playoffs is still quite feasible for the Browns.

Once again, the biggest — and main — issue will be the quarterback situation, as the team simply hasn’t been able to catch a break in that regard thus far.

Joe Flacco was sent back to the practice squad, but it was just standard procedure, as he’s still expected to be behind center on Sunday, even if Dorian Thompson-Robinson is cleared from the league’s concussion protocol.

Cleveland offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt stated that both quarterbacks could have a role on Sunday, with DTR giving the team a dual-threat possibility in certain packages.

As for the Jaguars, chances are they won’t have QB1 Trevor Lawrence on the field, as he suffered a high ankle injury during Monday night’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Even if he’s out there, he might be limited and not as mobile as he usually is, and that’s terrible news for whoever faces the Browns’ stout defensive line inside their home stadium.

Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

