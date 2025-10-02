Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, October 2, 2025
Stephen A. Smith Predicts When Shedeur Sanders Will Play

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have finally pulled the plug on Joe Flacco.

Week 4 made it painfully evident that he couldn’t be the starter anymore.

Now, it’ll be Dillon Gabriel’s turn to run the show, with Flacco as his backup.

However, the Browns’ decision to keep Shedeur Sanders as QB3 has drawn even more attention than the fact that they will have a rookie making his first career start.

That’s why it wasn’t much of a surprise to hear Stephen A. Smith question the decision, adding that he still expects Sanders to start late in the season:

“I don’t understand why you can’t put Shedeur as your QB2. [Joe Flacco] still belongs on an NFL roster because he brings a lot to the table in terms of helping youngsters on the come-up, so I don’t know why they have him at QB3 and Shedeur at QB2. I think that’s kind of sending the wrong message. In the end, the bottom line is this: unless Dillon Gabriel plays lights out and Cleveland is challenging for a postseason berth, I think around Week 12, Week 13, we can expect to see Shedeur Sanders,” Smith said.

Notably, this might be the first time in NFL history that the third-string/emergency quarterback is a bigger talking point than the actual starter.

More than that, it might be the first time that people complain so much about a fifth-round pick, a player taken with the No. 144 selection, not being second in the pecking order.

Instead of talking about how the Browns are sending the wrong message, perhaps they should wonder why not even Flacco’s demotion was enough for Sanders to pass him in the depth chart.

Flacco being borderline unplayable doesn’t instantly make Sanders any more ready to take the field.

That’s not to say he shouldn’t get a chance at some point or that he won’t be QB2 further down the road.

Browns Nation