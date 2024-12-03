Steve Smith Sr. Has Honest Admission About Jerry Jeudy’s Performance On Monday

Heading into Week 13’s matchup against the stout defense of the Denver Broncos, the Cleveland Browns were thought to potentially be in store for another rough outing offensively, especially with the game being played on the road in hostile territory at Empower Field at Mile High.

Although the Broncos’ defense has been one of the best in the league this season and the main reason the team is in the playoff hunt in the AFC, Jameis Winston and the Browns’ offense came to play on Monday night in the Mile High City.

Even though the end result is not what the Browns had hoped for, with Denver ultimately coming out on top, 41-32, Cleveland put up a fight with Winston and former Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy putting on a show.

Jeudy finished the game with nine catches for 235 receiving yards and a touchdown, putting it to his old team while also receiving high praise from Carolina Panthers legendary wideout Steve Smith Sr. via Underdog’s X account.

Smith was famously known for calling out Jeudy last season while with the Broncos for not performing.

Never forget when Steve smith fried Jerry jeudy on live tv

“King Jerry Jeudy has arrived,” Smith said. “Nine catches. 235 yards and a whole lot of humble pie for guys like Agent 89 Steve Smith Sr. … He was balling. He lived up to everything that you expected him to do. This wasn’t a revenge game; this was a look-at-me game.”

Along with Jeudy being virtually unstoppable on Monday night on the road in Denver, Winston also had an incredible performance, throwing for 497 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions.

Even though the three interceptions proved costly to the team’s chances of winning this battle with rookie quarterback Bo Nix, Winston showed that he still has what it takes to light it up, which might bode well for his chances of staying in Cleveland long-term.

