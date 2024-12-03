Radio Host Sounds Off About The State Of The Browns, Says ‘It’s Not Good Enough’

The Cleveland Browns entered the season with high hopes and expectations but couldn’t live up to them.

At 3-9, the playoffs look way out of reach, and it’s been like that for a while now.

That’s why Tony Rizzo doesn’t care for moral victories at this point.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” the renowned pundit is sick and tired of trying to find a silver lining every week.

“Make no mistake about it, you’re 3-9 and THATS NOT GOOD ENOUGH,” Rizzo said.

As much as he admitted that the loss to the Denver Broncos was exciting and that Jameis Winston and Jerry Jeudy played well, he is frustrated as a Browns fan.

He claims that he wants the team to do well regardless, but just settling for watching an exciting game isn’t good enough.

That makes perfect sense.

The Browns should’ve competed at the highest level this season; they had the kind of roster and coaching staff to do so.

Of course, there are still things to play for, as the team should embrace this as an opportunity to get a jump start for the upcoming campaign, but at the end of the day, winning football games is all that matters.

This team is aging, and their opportunity for success will not last much longer.

That puts a lot of pressure on the front office to fix this in the upcoming offseason.

Otherwise, if they start struggling again, it might be time to call it quits, blow the whole thing up, and hit the drawing board again.

