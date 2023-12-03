NFL Insider Reveals Browns’ Honest Feelings About Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski has taken his share of heat from the Cleveland Browns fans.

From its high point of an unlikely first-season playoff victory, Stefanski’s approval has trended noticeably downward.

Managing his battered team to the sixth AFC playoff spot has not saved him from speculation about his status, but the Athletic’s NFL insider, Diana Russini, believes that Browns ownership is thrilled with their head coach.

And as reported by BrownsTown USA Podcast on Twitter, it looks like Stefanski is here to stay.

In her latest piece, @DMRussini reported that the #Browns organization is “thrilled” w/ head coach Kevin Stefanski’s leadership this season. The belief per multiple sources is that Stefanski is here to stay. It’s said GM Andrew Berry is also in the same boat. #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/NqWMsTgUTK — BrownsTown USA Podcast 🎧 (@BrownstownUSA) December 3, 2023

That might cause some angst among those fans who wrestle with Stefanski’s play-calling each week.

Others might not appreciate the coach’s even demeanor, at least at the boring, dull level he maintains, but looking at the job Stefanski does from outside the greater Cleveland area paints an impressive picture.

In her article, Russini points to the Browns’ playoff status in a season of injuries, highlighting one in particular.

“Look at the Jets. Look at the Bengals. Lots of problems. For the Browns? They found ways to win with rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson and P.J. Walker.”

The Athletic’s senior NFL insider further credits Stefanski with the hire of Jim Schwartz and Bubba Ventrone.

She says Stefanski creates an atmosphere of “just win” amid the season’s challenges.

Landing in the playoffs in a season without his big-name quarterback is impressive, but staying in contention without both starting tackles and perennial franchise player Nick Chubb is spectacular.

Russini says this makes it likely that the Browns will extend Stefanski at some point this offseason.