Studs & Duds from Browns’ Loss To Patriots

The Cleveland Browns were nothing short of a hot mess against the New England Patriots in their Week 6 game.

Practically everything that could go wrong did, and the final score showed it.

The 2-4 Browns lost to the 3-3 Patriots by the score of 38-15.

Check out my TikTok analysis of the game.

Here are the studs and duds for the game.

Stud: Cade York

Cade York was perfect today.

Cade York has been the only positive today #Browns. — Tyler Johnson (@T_johnson_TJ) October 16, 2022

He made three field goals.

They were not chip shots either.

The shortest was a 39-yarder; the others were from 48 and 51 yards.

Dud: Jacoby Brissett

The Patriots pressured Jacoby Brissett all day long, and he made mistakes as a result.

Officially he had 2 interceptions, but there were so many inaccurate passes.

Jacoby Brissett is not seeing the field. Looks confused, rattled, not confident. Had Njoku wide open on the flat on that third down. #Browns — Jon Doss (@JonDoss) October 16, 2022

He was always trying to throw deep which did not make sense.

The Browns, when the run game did not work, did not try to build and sustain drives with short passes or play action or anything else for that matter.

Stud: Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett became the franchise leader in sacks.

The record breaker was a forced fumble.

Myles Garrett is now the Browns' all-time leader in sacks 🙌 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/GKaSV32crD — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 16, 2022

As a result, he surpassed Clay Matthews Jr.

This is a huge accomplishment that will get lost in the dissection of everything else that went wrong in this game.

Dud: Special Teams

Another botched onside kick and a fumbled return just made me wish yet again that Jakeem Grant did not get hurt in the preseason.

It is repeatedly a case of poor execution.

Stud: Bill Belichick

Technically studs and duds are honors reserved for the Browns players and coaches, but since Bill Belichick is a former Browns coach, he gets the stud distinction this week.

He had a less talented roster but was prepared, and his team executed well.

Most Career Wins by a Head Coach (Regular Season and Playoffs):

No. 1: Don Shula – 347 Wins

No. 2: Bill Belichick – 324 Wins (including today)

No. 2: George Halas – 324 Wins 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/fxQzI5zO1C — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 16, 2022

This win over the Browns ties Belichick with George Halas for 2nd winningest coach of all time.

He now has 324 wins.

Don Shula is the leader with 347 wins.

Dud: Tackling And Focusing On Fundamentals

The sound byte of the week was the focus on tackling and fundamentals by the Browns’ defense.

They did pretty well early in the game, but once again in the latter stages, they got dominated by the opposing team.

The amount of wide-open Patriots receivers that seem to catch, run, and score with ease was mind-boggling.

Conclusion:

Players had better get healthy quickly because the Browns have two AFC North opponents in the coming weeks.

The #Browns are 2-4 after facing QBs Baker Mayfield, Joe Flacco, Mitchell Trubisky, Marcus Mariota and Bailey Zappe (who just cooked them for 300+ though the air). Cleveland is now about to face Lamar, Burrow, Tua, Allen and Brady over the next five games… — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) October 16, 2022

It is hard to say if the result would have been materially different with Denzel Ward and Jadeveon Clowney, but it is clear that we cannot spend another week finding out how much they are missed.

We also hope that Wyatt Teller is okay; he left the game with an injury, and the offensive line seemed more porous as a result.

It is up to the Cleveland Guardians to save this day.