Studs & Duds from Browns’ Loss To Patriots

The Cleveland Browns were nothing short of a hot mess against the New England Patriots in their Week 6 game.
Practically everything that could go wrong did, and the final score showed it.
The 2-4 Browns lost to the 3-3 Patriots by the score of 38-15.
Here are the studs and duds for the game.
Stud: Cade York
Cade York was perfect today.
Cade York has been the only positive today #Browns.
He made three field goals.
They were not chip shots either.
The shortest was a 39-yarder; the others were from 48 and 51 yards.
Dud: Jacoby Brissett
The Patriots pressured Jacoby Brissett all day long, and he made mistakes as a result.
Officially he had 2 interceptions, but there were so many inaccurate passes.
Jacoby Brissett is not seeing the field. Looks confused, rattled, not confident. Had Njoku wide open on the flat on that third down. #Browns
He was always trying to throw deep which did not make sense.
The Browns, when the run game did not work, did not try to build and sustain drives with short passes or play action or anything else for that matter.
Stud: Myles Garrett
Myles Garrett became the franchise leader in sacks.
The record breaker was a forced fumble.
Myles Garrett is now the Browns' all-time leader in sacks 🙌 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/GKaSV32crD
As a result, he surpassed Clay Matthews Jr.
This is a huge accomplishment that will get lost in the dissection of everything else that went wrong in this game.
Dud: Special Teams
Another botched onside kick and a fumbled return just made me wish yet again that Jakeem Grant did not get hurt in the preseason.
It is repeatedly a case of poor execution.
Stud: Bill Belichick
Technically studs and duds are honors reserved for the Browns players and coaches, but since Bill Belichick is a former Browns coach, he gets the stud distinction this week.
He had a less talented roster but was prepared, and his team executed well.
Most Career Wins by a Head Coach (Regular Season and Playoffs):
No. 1: Don Shula – 347 Wins
No. 2: Bill Belichick – 324 Wins (including today)
No. 2: George Halas – 324 Wins
👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/fxQzI5zO1C
This win over the Browns ties Belichick with George Halas for 2nd winningest coach of all time.
He now has 324 wins.
Don Shula is the leader with 347 wins.
Dud: Tackling And Focusing On Fundamentals
The sound byte of the week was the focus on tackling and fundamentals by the Browns’ defense.
They did pretty well early in the game, but once again in the latter stages, they got dominated by the opposing team.
The amount of wide-open Patriots receivers that seem to catch, run, and score with ease was mind-boggling.
Final Stats
TOTAL YARDS@Browns 328@Patriots 399
YARDS PER PLAY#Browns 4.9#Patriots 6.1
3rd/4th Down#CLE 7/20 #NE 7/14
TURNOVERS#Cleveland 4 + lost onside kick#NewEngland 1
PENALTIES
Patriots 12 for 92yards
Browns 7 for 63 yards #FOX8
Conclusion:
Players had better get healthy quickly because the Browns have two AFC North opponents in the coming weeks.
The #Browns are 2-4 after facing QBs Baker Mayfield, Joe Flacco, Mitchell Trubisky, Marcus Mariota and Bailey Zappe (who just cooked them for 300+ though the air). Cleveland is now about to face Lamar, Burrow, Tua, Allen and Brady over the next five games…
It is hard to say if the result would have been materially different with Denzel Ward and Jadeveon Clowney, but it is clear that we cannot spend another week finding out how much they are missed.
We also hope that Wyatt Teller is okay; he left the game with an injury, and the offensive line seemed more porous as a result.
It is up to the Cleveland Guardians to save this day.
Jim K says
Stefanski is an awful coach i know high school coaches who can call better plays one of many examples it was 2nd and one and he threw the ball deep twice ohhhhh and when your down 15 late in the game you kick the extra point you don’t go for two any high school kid knows that he is pathetic fire him now or later but fire him he’s clueless .
william vassileff says
who replaces him??