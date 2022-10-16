Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Studs & Duds from Browns’ Loss To Patriots

Studs & Duds from Browns’ Loss To Patriots

By

New England Patriots v Cleveland Browns
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns were nothing short of a hot mess against the New England Patriots in their Week 6 game.

Practically everything that could go wrong did, and the final score showed it.

The 2-4 Browns lost to the 3-3 Patriots by the score of 38-15.

Check out my TikTok analysis of the game.

@brownsspice

#Browns #NEvsCLE #Patriots #NFL #AFC

♬ original sound – Wendi Oliveros

Here are the studs and duds for the game.

 

Stud: Cade York

Cade York was perfect today.

He made three field goals.

They were not chip shots either.

The shortest was a 39-yarder; the others were from 48 and 51 yards.

 

Dud: Jacoby Brissett

The Patriots pressured Jacoby Brissett all day long, and he made mistakes as a result.

Officially he had 2 interceptions, but there were so many inaccurate passes.

He was always trying to throw deep which did not make sense.

The Browns, when the run game did not work, did not try to build and sustain drives with short passes or play action or anything else for that matter.

 

Stud: Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett became the franchise leader in sacks.

The record breaker was a forced fumble.

As a result, he surpassed Clay Matthews Jr.

This is a huge accomplishment that will get lost in the dissection of everything else that went wrong in this game.

 

Dud: Special Teams

Another botched onside kick and a fumbled return just made me wish yet again that Jakeem Grant did not get hurt in the preseason.

It is repeatedly a case of poor execution.

 

Stud: Bill Belichick

Technically studs and duds are honors reserved for the Browns players and coaches, but since Bill Belichick is a former Browns coach, he gets the stud distinction this week.

He had a less talented roster but was prepared, and his team executed well.

This win over the Browns ties Belichick with George Halas for 2nd winningest coach of all time.

He now has 324 wins.

Don Shula is the leader with 347 wins.

 

Dud: Tackling And Focusing On Fundamentals

The sound byte of the week was the focus on tackling and fundamentals by the Browns’ defense.

They did pretty well early in the game, but once again in the latter stages, they got dominated by the opposing team.

The amount of wide-open Patriots receivers that seem to catch, run, and score with ease was mind-boggling.

 

Conclusion:

Players had better get healthy quickly because the Browns have two AFC North opponents in the coming weeks.

It is hard to say if the result would have been materially different with Denzel Ward and Jadeveon Clowney, but it is clear that we cannot spend another week finding out how much they are missed.

We also hope that Wyatt Teller is okay; he left the game with an injury, and the offensive line seemed more porous as a result.

It is up to the Cleveland Guardians to save this day.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

New England Patriots v Cleveland Browns
Fans React To Browns’ Loss To Patriots
New England Patriots v Cleveland Browns
Browns And Patriots Fans Going Viral In Stadium Chant
A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Browns Nation News And Notes (10/16/22)

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. Jim K says

    Stefanski is an awful coach i know high school coaches who can call better plays one of many examples it was 2nd and one and he threw the ball deep twice ohhhhh and when your down 15 late in the game you kick the extra point you don’t go for two any high school kid knows that he is pathetic fire him now or later but fire him he’s clueless .

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Browns Nation News And Notes (10/16/22)

No more pages to load