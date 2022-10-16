Browns Nation News And Notes (10/16/22)

It is Sunday, October 16, 2022, and Cleveland sports fans are in for a day of great games.

The Cleveland Browns start the day hopefully on a winning note by defeating the New England Patriots at the 1:00 PM EDT game at First Energy Stadium.

Then, they turn the winning baton over to the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field in the evening as they continue to be the David to the New York Yankees Goliath in the ALDS.

is my mental health really in the hands of the cleveland browns and cleveland guardians tomorrow? God grant me the patience — Kimberly Scalia (@kimmy_face) October 16, 2022

Check out my TikTok on the keys to a Browns win to get the day off to a positive start.

1. Who Will Be The Patriots’ QB?

It is not surprising that Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is keeping everyone guessing as long as possible about who his starting quarterback will be.

Mac Jones is officially listed as questionable.

He reportedly traveled with the team to Cleveland so all hope of gleaning information if he did not make the trip is gone.

#Patriots ruled OUT WR Nelson Agholor and DB Jonathan Jones for Sunday’s game in Cleveland. Sounds like Mac Jones will officially travel with the team and be a game time decision. — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) October 15, 2022

We do know that the Patriots will be without wide receiver Nelson Agholor and defensive back Jonathan Jones for the game.

2. The Patriots Will Try To Stop Nick Chubb

The Patriots’ defense has been effective in containing opponents’ run games so far this season.

However, they have not been up against the NFL’s leading rusher, Nick Chubb.

This game could be a battle of who wins at the line of scrimmage.

A little tidbit for the #Browns/#Patriots NE defense has only given up 2 rushing TD's all year, neither to a running back (Lamar Jackson, Christian Watson) Nick Chubb leads the league with 7 rushing TD's — Matt Fontana (@MattFontana83) October 16, 2022

3. A Stroll Down Memory Lane: NE Vs CLE

The last time the Browns beat the Patriots was in 2010!

This was in the Peyton Hillis era.

The last time the Browns beat the Patriots? November 7, 2010 when Peyton Hillis became a LEGEND. He rumbled for 184 yards and 2 TDs and caught 3 passes for 36 yards for an 85.5 PFF grade as Cleveland humiliated the AFC’s No. 1 seed 34-14 😤 pic.twitter.com/Yyf4VDNXyp — PFF CLE Browns (@PFF_Browns) October 15, 2022

He accounted for over 220 yards and 2 touchdowns in that November 7, 2010 game in which the Browns defeated the Patriots by the score of 34-14.

Given the close games this season, a one-sided blowout would be a welcome change and could soothe the frayed nerves of Browns fans.

Happy Game(s) Day Sunday Browns (and Guardians) fans!