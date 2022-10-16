Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (10/16/22)

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Sunday, October 16, 2022, and Cleveland sports fans are in for a day of great games.

The Cleveland Browns start the day hopefully on a winning note by defeating the New England Patriots at the 1:00 PM EDT game at First Energy Stadium.

Then, they turn the winning baton over to the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field in the evening as they continue to be the David to the New York Yankees Goliath in the ALDS.

1. Who Will Be The Patriots’ QB?

It is not surprising that Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is keeping everyone guessing as long as possible about who his starting quarterback will be.

Mac Jones is officially listed as questionable.

He reportedly traveled with the team to Cleveland so all hope of gleaning information if he did not make the trip is gone.

We do know that the Patriots will be without wide receiver Nelson Agholor and defensive back Jonathan Jones for the game.

 

2. The Patriots Will Try To Stop Nick Chubb

The Patriots’ defense has been effective in containing opponents’ run games so far this season.

However, they have not been up against the NFL’s leading rusher, Nick Chubb.

This game could be a battle of who wins at the line of scrimmage.

 

3. A Stroll Down Memory Lane: NE Vs CLE

The last time the Browns beat the Patriots was in 2010!

This was in the Peyton Hillis era.

He accounted for over 220 yards and 2 touchdowns in that November 7, 2010 game in which the Browns defeated the Patriots by the score of 34-14.

Given the close games this season, a one-sided blowout would be a welcome change and could soothe the frayed nerves of Browns fans.

Happy Game(s) Day Sunday Browns (and Guardians) fans!

 

