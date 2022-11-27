Browns Nation News And Notes (11/27/22)

It is Sunday, November 27, 2022, and it is the Week 12 game day for the Cleveland Browns.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in town for a 1:00 PM EST kickoff.

Tailgating has begun in earnest as evidenced by Top Dawg Tailgate’s Twitter post which says:

“Win, lose and lose a lot, we are still here tailgating.”

A shirt design from Twitter user @amymac0215 also sums up how many fans feel about the 2022 game days.

“This team makes me drink.”

Good morning everyone! Have a great Sunday. Stay safe and well. ☕️🎄

Go #Browns 🧡🤎🏈 pic.twitter.com/DpFhIOWcvD — 🧡🤎The Browns and Coffee ☕️ “Ope. Sku me.” (@amymac0215) November 27, 2022

Here are the top stories for the Sunday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. A Rainy Game Day

Rain is expected for much of the day in Cleveland so that could impact the game plans for both the Browns and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This could be a great day to run the ball.

The Bucs will be without running back Leonard Fournette who was ruled out with a hip injury.

Rookie Rachaad White and recently activated 31-year-old Giovani Bernard will try to carry the load in Fournette’s absence.

Leonard Fournette is OUT for tomorrow's game against the Browns. Giovanni Bernard is IN, activated off IR. Rachaad White is set to start for the Buccaneers. pic.twitter.com/fsEDZywlD1 — PlayerProfiler (@rotounderworld) November 26, 2022

Bernard is a familiar face in FirstEnergy Stadium.

Giovanni Bernard vultures a Joe Mixon touchdown 😠#SeizeTheDey I #Browns pic.twitter.com/D51G4MPhKM — Roto Street Journal (@RotoStJournal) September 18, 2020

He spent 8 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals before joining the Bucs in 2021.

2. Other AFC North Week 12 Matchups At 1:00 PM EST

If scoreboard-watching other AFC North teams is your second hobby, 1:00 PM is the kickoff for two of the other AFC North contenders.

The 7-3 Ravens are in Jacksonville for a game with the 3-7 Jaguars.

The 6-4 Bengals have an interesting road game against the 7-3 Tennessee Titans.

The 3-7 Steelers take on the 4-6-1 Indianapolis Colts in a snoozer edition of Monday Night Football on November 28.

Happy Sunday Browns fans!