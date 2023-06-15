Stump Mitchell Has High Expectations For 1 Browns RB

The Cleveland Browns have plenty of talent for their new-look offense, but one would still expect Nick Chubb to do most of the heavy lifting.

However, that might not be the case, as Jerome Ford has drawn some nice reviews as of late.

The fifth-round pick enters his second season in the league and could be in for an expanded role, especially after the departure of Kareem Hunt.

Browns RB coach and run game coordinator Stump Mitchell has been quite impressed by Ford, praising his versatile skill set and how he can be effective in the passing game if he continues to improve in that regard:

“Jerome’s got a skillset that allows him to do anything and everything,” Mitchell said, via the team’s website. “Pass protection, we worked a lot (on that) this spring, so that was the really the only thing we didn’t really have a good handle on because he didn’t do it a lot in college.”

Big year ahead for @JeromeFord? Our RB coach thinks so 👀 "Jerome's got a skillset that allows him to do anything and everything." 📰 » https://t.co/Nwgc6CHKDs pic.twitter.com/MScnnkchD4 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) June 14, 2023

Ford didn’t make much of an impact in his first season in the league.

He spent most of his time on special teams, returning 30 kicks for 723 yards (24.1 yards per return), ranking among the best in the league in that regard.

He only had eight carries for 12 yards as a runner, but his tape and numbers from college show some promise at the next level.

He rushed for 1,319 yards in his junior season, adding 21 receptions for 220 yards and one score.

The Browns enter this season with a chip on their shoulders and a determination to prove that they can compete at the highest level, even in one of the most competitive divisions in the game.