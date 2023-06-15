Browns Rank Near The Top Of Important PFF Position Ranking

After decades of relative ineptitude, the Cleveland Browns have assembled a pretty impressive roster.

It all starts with Nick Chubb, arguably the NFL’s best running back, and three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson, who will now have a full season with his new teammates.

Of course, running backs and quarterbacks are heavily dependent on their offensive line to create openings and protect them from hard hits that could result in injuries or concussions.

The Browns have had one of the league’s best offensive lines over the last couple of years, and according to Pro Football Focus’ ranking of offensive lines, that hasn’t changed.

Guard Joel Bitonio helps headline this unit, as he is one of the league’s best at his position and has made the Pro Bowl five straight times and the All-Pro first-team in each of the last two seasons.

On the right side of the offensive line, guard Wyatt Teller has gotten Pro Bowl nods in both of the last two years himself.

Center Ethan Pocic is entering his second season with Cleveland, and right tackle Jack Conklin is looking to have a strong year.

The wild card on the team’s offensive line could be tackle Jedrick Wills Jr., who had a promising rookie season in 2020 but has played in peaks and valleys ever since.

If he ever puts it together and fulfills the potential that made him the No. 10 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, he could elevate the offensive line even more.

This could be the season the Browns finally go from laughingstocks to a legitimate playoff team that always has to be accounted for.