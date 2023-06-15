Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Rank Near The Top Of Important PFF Position Ranking

Browns Rank Near The Top Of Important PFF Position Ranking

By

Ethan Pocic #55 of the Cleveland Browns prepares for a snap against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

 

After decades of relative ineptitude, the Cleveland Browns have assembled a pretty impressive roster.

It all starts with Nick Chubb, arguably the NFL’s best running back, and three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson, who will now have a full season with his new teammates.

Of course, running backs and quarterbacks are heavily dependent on their offensive line to create openings and protect them from hard hits that could result in injuries or concussions.

The Browns have had one of the league’s best offensive lines over the last couple of years, and according to Pro Football Focus’ ranking of offensive lines, that hasn’t changed.

Guard Joel Bitonio helps headline this unit, as he is one of the league’s best at his position and has made the Pro Bowl five straight times and the All-Pro first-team in each of the last two seasons.

On the right side of the offensive line, guard Wyatt Teller has gotten Pro Bowl nods in both of the last two years himself.

Center Ethan Pocic is entering his second season with Cleveland, and right tackle Jack Conklin is looking to have a strong year.

The wild card on the team’s offensive line could be tackle Jedrick Wills Jr., who had a promising rookie season in 2020 but has played in peaks and valleys ever since.

If he ever puts it together and fulfills the potential that made him the No. 10 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, he could elevate the offensive line even more.

This could be the season the Browns finally go from laughingstocks to a legitimate playoff team that always has to be accounted for.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Robert Marvi

Robert is a Los Angeles-area native and has been an avid NFL and NBA fan since he was a little kid. He feels strongly that pro sports aren't just a form of entertainment, but also a great way to learn life lessons and find inspiration.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Cleveland Browns News

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns huddles with his team during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns HC Shares Deshaun Watson's Latest Plan To Build Team Chemistry

2 hours ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Defender Makes PFF's Best AFC Player Position List

4 hours ago

Greg Newsome II #20 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate a second half interception during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Greg Newsome Clears The Air About His Fit In Browns Defense

8 hours ago

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on December 12, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Patriots defeated the Cardinals 27-13.

Browns Analyst Comments On If Team Can Still Sign DeAndre Hopkins

1 day ago

Peyton Hillis #40 of the Cleveland Browns during the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on December 18, 2011 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Browns 20-17 in overtime.

Peyton Hillis Opens Up About Heroic Rescue

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

New Browns Dog Logo Has A Lot Of Hidden Meaning

1 day ago

A Dawg Pound banner on display in game action during a NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Cleveland Browns on October11, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Fans React To Browns Announcement Of New Dog Logo

2 days ago

browns helmets

Juan Thornhill Was Not Happy With PFF's Latest Safeties Ranking

2 days ago

cleveland browns helmet

Dalvin Tomlinson Expresses His Excitement About Defensive Line

4 days ago

Ethan Pocic #55 of the Cleveland Browns prepares for a snap against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

PFF Reveals Their Ranking For Center Ethan Pocic

4 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

A Browns Legend Is Celebrating A Special Day Today

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns players walk off the field after the second day of Cleveland Browns Training Camp on July 29, 2021 in Berea, Ohio.

Analyst Says He Is Buying Into The Hype Of Browns Coming Off Mini-Camp

5 days ago

Practice pads sit on the field Cleveland Browns during training camp on August 18, 2020 at the Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio.

Analyst Names 3 Takeaways From Browns Mini-Camp

5 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns at SoFi Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Inglewood, California.

Browns Insider Weighs In On Nick Chubb's Future With Browns

5 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns calls a play during the third quarter against the Houston Texans during the third quarter at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Chris Simms Has A Prediction About Deshaun Watson This Season

6 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during a practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Former NFL Player Describes What He Is Seeing In Browns Mini-Camp

6 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns gestures while running off the field following his team's 27-14 win over the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Deshaun Watson Comments On What Having Marquise Goodwin Means

6 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns scrambles against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Makes A Strong Statement About Deshaun Watson

6 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Video Shows Myles Garrett Dunking Basketball After Pactice

6 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns Insider Says 1 Position Group Has Stood Out In Camp

1 week ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts to fans after the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Myles Garrett Reveals How He Felt Hearing About Za'Darius Smith Trade

1 week ago

Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the New York Jets in the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 6, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Jets 31-6.

Rodney McLeod Makes His Thoughts Clear About Jim Schwartz

1 week ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Says Browns Hype Train Is Starting To Roll

1 week ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns runs a drill during the Cleveland Browns offseason workout at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 1, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Amari Cooper Comments On Deshaun Watson's Accuracy

1 week ago

Browns HC Shares Deshaun Watson's Latest Plan To Build Team Chemistry

No more pages to load