Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Stump Mitchell Highlights Overlooked Aspect Of Nick Chubb’s Game

Stump Mitchell Highlights Overlooked Aspect Of Nick Chubb’s Game

By

Cleveland Browns Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fl.
(Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire)

 

Nick Chubb might be the preseason favorite to finally win the NFL rushing title.

But another aspect of his game might push the Cleveland Browns‘ star into the MVP conversation.

Running backs coach Stump Mitchell recently spoke to reporters about Chubb’s receiving ability.

“He was always good at it. But he never got the opportunity. He’s good at everything he does and if he’s not, he works to improve on that.”

Mitchell said he thought Chubb dropped only one ball last season.

That might have been a generous assessment, as Pro Football Reference charged him with 4 drops.

But that followed 2 seasons (and 36 receptions) in which he did not drop a single pass.

More importantly, Chubb has a career 75% reception rate and averaged 9.6 yards after catch in 2022.

With Kareem Hunt on the roster, Chubb was on the sideline for most passing downs over the past 3 seasons.

But it is not certain that Jerome Ford or another running back will spell Chubb on third downs this year.

 

Did Mitchell Reveal The 2023 Offense?

Much has been discussed about Kevin Stefanski’s re-tooled offense for 2023.

But Stefanski is leaving much of the design up to his franchise quarterback, Deshaun Watson.

Back in 2020, when he won the NFL passing title, Watson targeted running backs a healthy 17% of the time.

That amounted to 90 passes to the rushers, including 46 to his RB-1 David Johnson in only 12 games.

Chubb saw 49 targets from Baker Mayfield in the tragic 2019 season, catching 36 for 278 yards.

And he managed to tack on 1494 rushing yards that year, too.

Without a true pass-catching RB-2, Chubb could see 50 or more targets in a more efficient attack.

That is more than the last 2 seasons combined, and he could even double his 63 targets since Stefanski came on.

Stefanski remains the person most likely to keep Chubb from achieving such lofty targets.

After 3 years of careful management, it remains to be seen if he cuts Chubb loose from a restrictive touch count.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Pat Opperman

Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of undying faith. He's observed the NFL for a lot of years. Maybe a few too many. Be careful about asking for his opinion.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Bengals Legend Has High Praise For Browns WR

43 mins ago

Greg Newsome II #20 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before playing against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Kevin Stefanski Gives Update On Greg Newsome II Injury

1 hour ago

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns talks with Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets after the Browns defeated the Jets 21-16 in the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

Browns Troll Aaron Rodgers While Praising Dorian Thompson-Robinson

1 day ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14.

Browns Announce Series of Personnel Moves

1 day ago

Dawand Jones of Ohio State participates in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 05, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Dawand Jones Posted Notable Stat Line In His NFL Debut

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 stands on the field with head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns prior to the start of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

NFL Analyst Comments On Huge Expectations For Deshaun Watson

2 days ago

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a 16-yard touchdown run by Demetric Felton Jr. during the second half of the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

Kevin Stefanski Talks About Dorian Thompson-Robinson's Debut

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

Joy Taylor Talks Fair Expectations For Deshaun Watson In 2023

2 days ago

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns talks with Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets after the Browns defeated the Jets 21-16 in the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

Browns QB Reveals Post-Game Advice From Aaron Rodgers

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Browns Offense Leads NFL In 1 Financial Category This Season

3 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Browns React To Nick Chubb's Position On NFL Top 100 List

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

Analyst Predicts Big Season For Browns Rookie WR

3 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns OC Names 3 WRs Who Have Excelled In Training Camp

4 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns Reporter Names The Team's 'Face Of The Franchise'

5 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns scrambles against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

NFL Insiders Rank Deshaun Watson Among His QB Counterparts

5 days ago

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Former NFL Player Puts Browns At The Same Level As Bengals

5 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Tony Grossi Shares Thoughts On Browns During Training Camp

6 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Juan Thornhill Is Showing His Skills At Browns Practice

6 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Connects With David Njoku For Big TD In Practice

7 days ago

Cornerback Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Bears defeated the Browns 21-20.

Elijah Moore, Denzel Ward Star In Must-See Duel At Practice

7 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Kevin Stefanski Reacts To Browns Incident At Practice

7 days ago

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Juan Thornhill Believes Browns Have a Super Bowl Winning Team

1 week ago

Deshaun Watson #4 stands on the field with head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns prior to the start of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

NFL Insider Discusses Pressure Situation Between Deshaun Watson and Kevin Stefanski

1 week ago

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

Browns Keep Teasing Bengals Over Alternate Helmets

2 weeks ago

Bengals Legend Has High Praise For Browns WR

No more pages to load