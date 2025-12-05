Sunday’s Browns-Titans Game Could Shake Up The Draft

The 2025 NFL season is coming to an end, which means different things for teams across the league. Some clubs are looking to lock in their playoff standings, hoping to secure an elusive spot in the postseason.

Others have a different approach at this point in the season, as multiple organizations are already either eliminated or effectively eliminated, and are looking to the future. The Cleveland Browns certainly fall in this second camp, as their 3-9 record is one of the worst in the league.

While the Browns haven’t played good football, they don’t have the worst record. That belongs to the Tennessee Titans, who are 1-11, largely on the heels of a mostly frustrating season from Cam Ward.

These two teams are facing off in Week 14, a game that not only has one of the lowest over/unders of the season from a betting perspective, but tickets to the game are dirt-cheap.

At this point in the season, losing out might be the best strategy for both teams, but somebody has to win this one.

With this in mind, analyst Daniel Oyefusi pointed out the 2026 NFL Draft implications for this game.

If the Browns lose, they move up to a 14% chance of securing the No. 1 overall pick, while a Titans loss will give them a 66% chance of locking up the top spot.

“Draft implications for Browns-Titans, per ESPN Analytics:

A Browns loss increases their chances of getting the No. 1 pick from 7.5% to 14%; a win drops it to less than 1%

A Titans loss increases their chances of getting the No. 1 pick from 47.6% to 66%; a win drops it to 29%”

On paper, this should be a relatively easy win for the Browns, especially considering their strong defense, but anything can happen in this league.

Any team can beat another on a given Sunday, but fans will certainly be tuning into this one, if for nothing more than to see what Shedeur Sanders is made of.

