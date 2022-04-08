Browns Nation

Suspect Charged In Murder Of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s Brother

Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) participates in drills during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 7, 2021, at the at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility in Berea, Ohio.
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah got the horrific news this week that his older brother 23-year-old Joshua Owusu-Koramoah was killed in a house fire.

Immediately authorities called his death a homicide, and now there is news that a suspect has been apprehended.

Ronald Ivan Scott, 33, has been charged with one count of murder and one count of arson.

He is currently in Orange County (VA) jail.

The motive has yet to be determined or communicated to the public.

 

Joshua Owusu-Koramoah

The elder JOK was a science teacher at Hampton (VA) Christian Academy.

He graduated in 2020 from William & Mary with a chemistry degree.

Joshua also played football.

He was a linebacker on the William & Mary teams from 2016 to 2018.

 

JOK Got The News While In Ghana

JOK was conducting a football camp in Ghana.

He got the news while in Ghana and immediately flew home to be with his family.

The brothers were described as having a very close relationship.

Drew Barker, a high school teammate of Joshua’s, spoke to the Associated Press about the brothers.

He said:

“I don’t know of anyone who would be closer than those two. And if Josh wasn’t at (a Browns game), he was watching it on TV or sending in prayers before the game and talking to him after the game.’’

Barker added:

“When we were kids, if you ever saw Josh, you would turn your head 360 and you would see Jeremiah somewhere — they were always together. They were never not sticking together. They always played every sport together. (With) basketball, they were like a dynamic duo on the court. And then you had them on the football field: One on one side and one on the other…They were literally thick as thieves in the sense of sticking together and having each other’s back. They were best friends as well.”

Our continued thoughts, prayers, and well wishes go out to Jeremiah and the entire Owusu-Koramoah family during this difficult time.

