Teammate Drops Wild Praise For Myles Garrett

The Cleveland Browns may be coming off a dismal 3-14 season, but one constant remains in Cleveland.

Myles Garrett continues to dominate at an elite level that leaves teammates shaking their heads in amazement.

The All-Pro defensive end has wasted no time setting the tone during the early days of training camp. His presence extends beyond just physical dominance on the field.

Garrett brings a mental edge that ripples through the entire defense.

Veteran defensive tackle Maliek Collins recently appeared on the Baskin and Phelps show and shared his thoughts on playing alongside Garrett.

“He’s different. I’m like ‘Myles, did you even get touched?’. He’s like, ‘I’m just winnin’. He’s just different. He’s an alien, man, to be honest with you. I mean I have played with a lot of guys, and there is no shade to no other guys but, a guy that big, tall, lean, running strong, the ability he has, it’s just crazy,” Collins said.

Garrett enters camp fresh off signing a massive four-year, $160 million extension back in March. The deal came after he finished third in Defensive Player of the Year voting last season.

His goals remain crystal clear. Garrett wants to lead this Browns team to a Super Bowl.

His offseason trade request created some drama, but his decision to stay has brought the locker room together.

Cleveland responded by adding Collins and drafting Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham. The plan is simple. Give Garrett more help so he can wreak havoc.

Early camp sessions show the strategy working. Garrett has been overpowering double teams consistently.

He continues to establish the standard for a defense looking to rebound from last year’s struggles.

