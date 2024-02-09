Micah Parsons Claps Back At Myles Garrett’s Critics

The Cleveland Browns had a great time at the NFL Honors ceremony.

Kevin Stefanski won Coach of the Year, Jim Schwartz was named Assitant Coach of the Year, and Joe Flacco ran away with Comeback Player of the Year.

However, none of those awards felt as good as Myles Garrett finally winning Defensive Player of the Year.

The former No.1 pick was an unstoppable force last season, and he finally got the praise and recognition he so clearly deserved.

However, some still thought he shouldn’t have won the award because T.J. Watt and Micah Parsons had better stats.

Notably, that includes Barstool pundit Jersey Jerry, who took to Twitter to call it “a rig job” and claim Garrett only got the award because he had never won it in the past.

With that in mind, Parsons himself took to Twitter to call him out and defend Garrett.

Horrible take!! Myles was the better player!! Reality of the situation ! Myles Faced way more double teams and affect on qbs! Fans please stop looking at stats and look at film please!! https://t.co/neF8LwtfKk — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) February 9, 2024

He stated the obvious, which is that Garrett faced a lot more double teams than both himself and Watt, and he still managed to have the biggest effect on the game, urging people to stop looking at stats and watch more film instead.

We couldn’t have said it any better.

Garrett rarely got a call to go his way, and he dealt with double teams on every single snap.

Watt’s numbers, while impressive, need to be looked at within its context, and the fact of the matter is that he often had a clean look and path to the quarterback.

Whatever the case, Garrett was the rightful winner, and let’s hope this is just the first of many.