Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Micah Parsons Claps Back At Myles Garrett’s Critics

Micah Parsons Claps Back At Myles Garrett’s Critics

By

Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons
Micah Parsons (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns had a great time at the NFL Honors ceremony.

Kevin Stefanski won Coach of the Year, Jim Schwartz was named Assitant Coach of the Year, and Joe Flacco ran away with Comeback Player of the Year.

However, none of those awards felt as good as Myles Garrett finally winning Defensive Player of the Year.

The former No.1 pick was an unstoppable force last season, and he finally got the praise and recognition he so clearly deserved.

However, some still thought he shouldn’t have won the award because T.J. Watt and Micah Parsons had better stats.

Notably, that includes Barstool pundit Jersey Jerry, who took to Twitter to call it “a rig job” and claim Garrett only got the award because he had never won it in the past.

With that in mind, Parsons himself took to Twitter to call him out and defend Garrett.

He stated the obvious, which is that Garrett faced a lot more double teams than both himself and Watt, and he still managed to have the biggest effect on the game, urging people to stop looking at stats and watch more film instead.

We couldn’t have said it any better.

Garrett rarely got a call to go his way, and he dealt with double teams on every single snap.

Watt’s numbers, while impressive, need to be looked at within its context, and the fact of the matter is that he often had a clean look and path to the quarterback.

Whatever the case, Garrett was the rightful winner, and let’s hope this is just the first of many.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Joined Legendary Club With Another COY Award

10 mins ago

Cleveland Browns stadium

Reporter Notes Potential Effects Of A Domed Browns Stadium

19 hours ago

San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams

Trent Williams Has High Praise For Browns Star

19 hours ago

Cleveland Browns fans

Fans React To Browns Statement On Potential New Stadium

19 hours ago

Cleveland Browns stadium

Analyst Shares Browns Plans To Build New Stadium

20 hours ago

Cleveland Browns stadium

Browns Share a Statement On Future Stadium Plans

20 hours ago

New England Patriots helmet

Reporter Predicts Another Browns Coach Will Join The Patriots

23 hours ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield Has Clear Message About His Exit From Browns

1 day ago

The Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals line up before a play in the first half at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Browns Reportedly Decide On New OL Coach

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Browns Legend Names Coach Team Will Miss The Most In 2024

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Former Browns Player Laments The Loss Of 1 Coach

2 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after their win against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Fans React To Touching Myles Garrett Gesture With Fan

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

NFL Hall Of Famer Shares Major Myles Garrett Endorsement

2 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas

Peter King Names 2 Former Browns For His All-Time NFL Roster

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Jim Donovan Names The 'Most Important Hire For The Browns' This Offseason

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Opens Up On Being Mentored By Veterans QBs

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Reporter Notes Browns Chances To Play International Game Next Season

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Makes An Admission About Being Drafted By Browns

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey

Ken Dorsey Gets Honest On Importance of Play-Calling

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Analyst Has Strong Update on Amari Cooper's Future

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Has Clear Response To Play-Calling Questions

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Has Fun Reaction To Bill Callahan Joining Son's Staff In Tennessee

4 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the turf prior to a NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Cleveland Browns on October11, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Browns Announce 3 More Coaching Hires

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Reveals His Approach To Face Elite QBs

4 days ago

Kevin Stefanski Joined Legendary Club With Another COY Award

No more pages to load