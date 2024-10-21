Test Results Are In For Deshaun Watson’s Injury

The Cleveland Browns will finally make a change at quarterback, although not for the reasons they hoped.

Deshaun Watson was carted off the field after suffering a non-contact injury in the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Most analysts and fans thought he suffered an Achilles injury.

Now, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network confirmed it.

Following some tests, it turns out that the Clemson product has, in fact, suffered a torn Achilles, and his season is now over.

#Browns QB Deshaun Watson does, in fact, have a torn Achilles, source said following the MRI. His season is over. pic.twitter.com/z5PdAsxFlF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 21, 2024

The Browns turned to Dorian Thompson-Robinson to replace Watson, and he completed 11 of 24 passes for 82 yards and a couple of interceptions before also leaving the game with a finger injury.

Jameis Winston then took the reins and completed 5 of 11 passes for 67 yards and a touchdown late in the game.

Needless to say, this feels like a lost season for this organization already.

Things were going south as they were, and while some believe that getting Watson out of the way will actually benefit the team, there’s not much room for error after starting the season 1-6.

The Watson trade is looking like one of the worst — if not the worst — in NFL history.

The Browns’ chances of making the playoffs are quite slim, and it wouldn’t be shocking to see them move on from most of their veterans to recoup more trade assets before the trade deadline.

As for Watson’s future, he’s looking at a long recovery, and this might be the end of his career with the Browns organization or perhaps of his career as a whole.

NEXT:

Analyst Rips Kevin Stefanski, Says Team Was 'Unprepared' On Sunday