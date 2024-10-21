Analyst Rips Kevin Stefanski, Says Team Was ‘Unprepared’ On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns had plenty of reasons to be ready for the Cincinnati Bengals heading into Sunday’s contest.

Cleveland was welcoming back their star running back Nick Chubb after more than a year away from the field while also playing against their in-state AFC North rivals.

Yet the Browns again underperformed, losing the contest 21-14 to sink their record to 1-6 on the season amid their five-game losing streak.

Analyst Ken Carman was upset with the team’s performance.

On “The Ken Carman With Anthony Lima” radio show Monday, the analyst ripped into head coach Kevin Stefanski after watching another forgettable performance on Sunday.

“They looked listless on offense, even with Deshaun Watson in the game,” Carman said, adding, “They looked unplanned, unprepared, not ready to play this football game.”

“Yesterday was as poorly coached and poorly planned as I’ve ever seen in four years and now seven games with Kevin Stefanski,” Carman surmised.

Carman also called on the Browns’ ownership group to make changes after watching the team’s performance on Sunday.

The offense did rack up a season-best 336 yards on Sunday, but the scoreboard showed a seventh consecutive game the Browns couldn’t eclipse the 18-point mark.

Co-host Anthony Lima credited the defense as it finished with one of its best performances, holding the Bengals to 223 total yards of offense.

Still, the special teams unit failed as the Bengals returned the game’s opening kickoff for a touchdown while Dustin Hopkins missed both of his kicks (a field goal and an extra point attempt) against Cincinnati.

