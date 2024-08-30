Browns Nation

Friday, August 30, 2024
Insider Reveals Changes Denzel Ward Will Make After Fifth Concussion

By
Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

For six years, the Cleveland Browns have had one of the best cornerbacks in the game roaming their defensive backfield in Denzel Ward.

Ward – a player Cleveland took with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft – has made three Pro Bowls based on his incredible play for the Browns since entering the professional ranks.

Yet one lingering issue has hindered Ward throughout his time with the Browns: concussions.

During the preseason training camp, Ward was diagnosed with his fifth concussion as a professional athlete, a worrisome sign for the 5-foot-11 cornerback.

On “The Daily Grossi” podcast this week, titular host Tony Grossi revealed some of the changes that Ward will make before the 2024 NFL regular season kicks off to protect himself from further concussions.

“He will switch to a newer helmet – they keep coming out with new helmets – to help guard against concussions, and he will wear that helmet,” Grossi said.

Grossi noted that Ward is ready to go for the regular season opener next weekend against the Dallas Cowboys and that “he’s unconcerned with any lifetime effects of his five concussions so far.”

The insider noted that with his fifth concussion, Ward sat out two weeks of practice time with the protocol process.

Grossi added that the new research the cornerback shared has suggested the additional rest is helping to ward off future concussions for Ward.

Ward was among the five players who were named captains for the Browns’ 2024 squad, signifying his value to both the organization and his teammates.

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation