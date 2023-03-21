The Browns Are Signing A Familiar Name At Backup QB

Jacoby Brissett did a fine job starting at quarterback in 2022 for the Cleveland Browns while Deshaun Watson served his 11-game suspension, but he is gone now, as he is joining the Washington Commanders.

With a need for a reliable backup for Watson, the Browns are reportedly signing Joshua Dobbs to a one-year contract.

The #Browns are signing former #Titans QB Josh Dobbs to a 1-year deal, per his agent Mike McCartney. pic.twitter.com/eumDAGFujv — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 20, 2023

Fans will remember that the team signed Dobbs last April in order to shore up its QB room in anticipation of Watson’s suspension, before releasing him late in the season.

Dobbs did not play a single regular season snap for Cleveland, and he went on to appear in two games for the Tennessee Titans after starter Ryan Tannehill went out with an ankle injury.

In three pro seasons, those were the only two games he has started thus far in eight total games.

Dobbs was a fourth-round draft choice in 2017 by the Pittsburgh Steelers after four years with the University of Tennessee Volunteers.

There, he posted 2,946 passing yards and 27 passing touchdowns as a senior while leading his team to a victory in the Music City Bowl.

With Watson ready to have a full training camp with his new teammates, the Browns look to have a strong unit on offense that can compete with most, if not all teams across the NFL.

They have also made significant upgrades on defense, including new additions such as defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, defensive back Juan Thornhill and defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo.

The upcoming season could be the year that Cleveland finally starts to establish a winning culture and environment for the first time since the days of Bernie Kosar.