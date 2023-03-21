Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Graphic Shows Browns Among Most Improved Teams This Offseason

Graphic Shows Browns Among Most Improved Teams This Offseason

By

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns already appeared to have a playoff-caliber roster when this offseason started, but they look significantly stronger now.

In particular, they have addressed the defensive side of the football, which was their biggest weakness throughout the 2022 season.

As a result, Cleveland has one of the highest “improvement indexes” in the NFL so far this offseason as they rank 5th.

The team ranked 25th in rushing yards allowed and 29th in rushing touchdowns allowed, and thus reinforcements on its front seven were needed.

To that end, the Browns acquired defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, who was considered one of the better free agents who was available this year.

They also went out and got Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, a defensive end who is slated to replace the outgoing Jadeveon Clowney on the opposite end of the defensive line from Pro Bowler Myles Garrett.

To shore up its secondary, Cleveland got Juan Thornhill, who played on two Super Bowl-winning teams on the Kansas City Chiefs, and he will start alongside Grant Delpit in 2023.

In addition, it retained center Ethan Pocic while adding tight end Jordan Akins, a former teammate of quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Still, many want the Browns to go out and land another threat at wide receiver to take some pressure off Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones.

In addition, another reliable running back would greatly help, as RB2 Kareem Hunt is expected to leave amidst a failure to come to terms on a contract extension.

The Browns may not become a Super Bowl contender in 2023, but they have a great shot at only their third playoff appearance since their current iteration began play in 1999.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Robert Marvi

Robert is a Los Angeles-area native and has been an avid NFL and NBA fan since he was a little kid. He feels strongly that pro sports aren't just a form of entertainment, but also a great way to learn life lessons and find inspiration.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More News

Mike Ford #28 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts after a tackle on a kickoff during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 10, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Browns Sign Special Teams Ace, CB Mike Ford

7 hours ago

Anthony Walker Jr. #5 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play against the New York Jets during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Fans React To Today's Anthony Walker News

10 hours ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Free Agent LB is Visiting The Commanders Today

11 hours ago

browns locker room with helmets

PFF Reveals Their Cleveland Browns Free Agency Grade

1 day ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with Donovan Peoples-Jones #11 of the Cleveland Browns after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Donovan Peoples-Jones Received A Nice Performance Bonus For Last Season

1 day ago

Dalvin Tomlinson #94 of the Minnesota Vikings reacts after a tackle during the third quarter against the New York Giants in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Dalvin Tomlinson Reveals Why He Chose The Browns

2 days ago

Jordan Akins #88 of the Houston Texans runs with the ball during the first half of the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Fans React To Browns' New TE Signing

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

Browns Reportedly Land A Top Available Tight End

3 days ago

Trysten Hill #72 of the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

Browns Gamble On Another Depth Piece On Defense

4 days ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns watches the game against the New York Jets from the sideline at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Sign A Defensive Lineman With Something To Prove

4 days ago

Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos celebrates a touchdown in the fourth quarter of a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field At Mile High on December 11, 2022 in Denver, Colorado.

The Browns Reportedly Have Interest In Broncos WR

4 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

New Browns DE Comments On Being In Cleveland

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Fans React To Browns' Latest Addition At DT

4 days ago

Brandon Bolden #25 of the New England Patriots is tackled by Mack Wilson #51 of the Cleveland Browns during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Browns Miss Out In Pursuit Of Former LB

4 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14.

The Browns Have Signed A New Safety

5 days ago

Former Browns QB Is Signing With The Commanders

5 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns Player Releases Statement After Signing With Texans

6 days ago

Dalvin Tomlinson #94 of the Minnesota Vikings tackles Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants for a loss during the third quarter in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

NFL Fans React To Browns Signing Dalvin Tomlinson

6 days ago

browns locker room with helmets

Browns Add Former Vikings Defensive Tackle

7 days ago

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Browns Have Signed A New DE

7 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

Browns Reportedly Add Talented Edge Rusher To 3-Year Deal

1 week ago

Ethan Pocic #55 of the Cleveland Browns prepares for a snap against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Browns Retain A Key Veteran On Offense

1 week ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

The Chargers Are Expected To Pursue A Former Browns Safety

1 week ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play during the first half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Fans React To The Browns' Contract Move With Deshaun Watson

1 week ago

Browns Sign Special Teams Ace, CB Mike Ford

No more pages to load