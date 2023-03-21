Graphic Shows Browns Among Most Improved Teams This Offseason

The Cleveland Browns already appeared to have a playoff-caliber roster when this offseason started, but they look significantly stronger now.

In particular, they have addressed the defensive side of the football, which was their biggest weakness throughout the 2022 season.

As a result, Cleveland has one of the highest “improvement indexes” in the NFL so far this offseason as they rank 5th.

Biggest movement over the weekend on the @Unexpected_Pts Improvement Index is the Eagles falling further with the loss of C.J. Gardner-Johnsonhttps://t.co/BKNgYpOVuZ pic.twitter.com/GARKusSCag — Kevin Cole (@KevinCole___) March 20, 2023

The team ranked 25th in rushing yards allowed and 29th in rushing touchdowns allowed, and thus reinforcements on its front seven were needed.

To that end, the Browns acquired defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, who was considered one of the better free agents who was available this year.

They also went out and got Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, a defensive end who is slated to replace the outgoing Jadeveon Clowney on the opposite end of the defensive line from Pro Bowler Myles Garrett.

To shore up its secondary, Cleveland got Juan Thornhill, who played on two Super Bowl-winning teams on the Kansas City Chiefs, and he will start alongside Grant Delpit in 2023.

In addition, it retained center Ethan Pocic while adding tight end Jordan Akins, a former teammate of quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Still, many want the Browns to go out and land another threat at wide receiver to take some pressure off Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones.

In addition, another reliable running back would greatly help, as RB2 Kareem Hunt is expected to leave amidst a failure to come to terms on a contract extension.

The Browns may not become a Super Bowl contender in 2023, but they have a great shot at only their third playoff appearance since their current iteration began play in 1999.