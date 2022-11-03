Browns Nation

The Browns Continue To Own A Rival Head Coach

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Baltimore Ravens in the second half at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns might have a history of terrible seasons, but they always own one rival head coach each year.

This rival coach has had no luck against the Browns, despite having some top-tier players.

So who is this coach they own and how bad is their record against the Browns?

 

Zac Taylor Of The Cincinnati Bengals Is 1-5 Against The Browns

Zac Taylor and his Cincinnati Bengals have an awful 1-5 record against the Browns during his coaching career.

What’s worse for him is the 0-4 record he has since Kevin Stefanski took over as the head coach in Cleveland.

It’s clear no matter how the team does each year, they have the number of Taylor nearly every time.

The excellent gameplay they continue to have against Taylor is much like the Aaron Rodgers saga with the Chicago Bears.

However, fans don’t want Stefanski to only have a flawless record against only one team.

These fans desire to have a team that can dominate their team’s other AFC North rivals.

They want to see this type of record against the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It’s those two teams who usually have the upper hand over the Browns each year.

Because of this, it’s been difficult for the Browns to gain traction in the AFC South.

So while the record against Taylor is a nice thing to have, they need this against their other rivals.

Until this happens consistently, the team can never take over the AFC South as division leaders.

Isaiah Thomas Is A Browns Player To Watch This Season

