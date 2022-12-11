Report: Amari Cooper Will Play Against Bengals

There was a lot of mixed messaging leading up to the report that Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper will play against the Cincinnati Bengals today in their Week 14 matchup.

Cooper suffered a hip injury in practice this week, and his status was questionable but viewed as a game-time decision.

Initial reporting from the field did not sound promising.

Scott Petrak noted that Cooper ran routes but was not going at full speed.

#Browns WR Amari Cooper done with pregame workout to test hip. Ran a couple of routes, didn't go full speed. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) December 11, 2022

Accompanied by Browns’ head trainer Joe Sheehan, Cooper was spotted stretching also.

Amari Cooper out doing some stretching with the trainer about 2 hours and 30 minutes before kickoff. #Browns — Chris Easterling (@ceasterlingABJ) December 11, 2022

Amari Cooper is on the field now loosening up with head trainer Joe Sheehan watching closely. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) December 11, 2022

Amari Cooper Will Play

Mary Kay Cabot is reporting that Cooper will be active today.

WR Amari Cooper will be active today for the #Browns vs. #Bengals. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 11, 2022

James Palmer has indicated Cooper may not play the entire game but could be limited to a fixed number of plays.

#browns WR Amari Cooper (hip) who is questionable for today vs the #bengals just finished an early pregame workout. He injured the hip in practice on Thursday. He will be active today per source. There could be a pitch count in place though for him. pic.twitter.com/syz3x451tJ — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) December 11, 2022

Why Is Cooper So Critical?

In addition to the obvious reason that he is the Browns’ WR1, this is a very tough Cincinnati Bengals team that the Browns are facing.

The Bengals’ offense is capable of putting up a lot of points on the scoreboard, and the Browns will need Deshaun Watson and Amari Cooper to connect in this game to stay competitive.

Tyler Boyd has scored a TD in 3 of his last 4 games when facing #Browns, while Amari Cooper has scored a TD in 4 of his last 5 divisional games #RuleTheJungle #NFL #NFLTwitter #FantasyFootball — Thom J. K. Cunningham (@_TJKC_) December 11, 2022

The Browns Have Owned The Bengals Since 2019

The Browns are looking to go a perfect 5-0 today in their last five meetings.

The last time the Bengals beat the Browns was in December 2019.

This is a big game for both teams in an interesting year of AFC North competition.

The Bengals are healthier this time around as Ja’Marr Chase did not play in their Halloween game.

All of this makes for a compelling afternoon of football in the Battle of Ohio.