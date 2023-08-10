Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / The Browns Have A Stacked Defensive Line In 2023

The Browns Have A Stacked Defensive Line In 2023

By

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns made it a point of emphasis to get better on the defensive side of the field ahead of next season.

They made big strides in that regard ever since the moment they hired Jim Schwartz to serve as their new defensive coordinator.

Moreover, Schwartz and GM Andrew Berry continue to make moves to revamp their defense and have as much depth as possible, as they showed by reaching an agreement on a one-year deal with veteran DT Shelby Harris.

Now, as pointed out by NFL insider Ari Meirov, the Browns are one of the deepest teams in the league in terms of defensive linemen, with a pool of players that consists of Myles Garrett, Za’Darius Smith, Ogbo Okoronkwo, Dalvin Tomlinson, Shelby Harris, Maurice Hurst, Isaiah McGuire, Siaki Ika, Jordan Elliott, Alex Wright, and Isaiah Thomas.

Of course, Deshaun Watson, Amari Cooper, and the offense will steal most of the headlines, and analysts and fans will spend countless hours discussing whether Watson is the right guy to lead them or whether he’ll ever go back to his usual self.

But in reality, as improved as their offense should be with Watson having an entire offseason to get a hold of this new system, the defense might as well be what ends up making a difference next season.

It won’t be easy, and their division is perhaps the most competitive in the league.

But this Browns team has every single tool to be one of the biggest dark horses to come out of the AFC.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Injured Browns Player Showing Progress During Recent Practice

3 hours ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

Browns Set To Work Out Former Colts RB

19 hours ago

Football Quarterback Johnny Manziel talks onset prior to the SEC Championship game between the LSU Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Browns Analyst Rips Into 'Lazy' Johnny Manziel Documentary

22 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Confirms Browns' QB1 Against Commanders

23 hours ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second half of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Analyst Predicts Elijah Moore's Contribution To Browns

2 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns speaks to media following his team's 27-14 win against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Kevin Stefanski Gets Honest About His Job Status This Season

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett talks to a fan during the second quarter of the game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Lakers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on March 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

Myles Garrett Comments On Browns' Defensive Mentality This Season

2 days ago

Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets throws a pass during the first half of the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the Cleveland Browns at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

Browns Set Record During Hall of Fame Game

2 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns CB Predicted To Have Breakout Season By Analyst

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during a practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Is Looking Sharp In The Red Zone At Camp

2 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after sacking Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers during the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Myles Garrett Details Duels Between The Position Groups

3 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on in the first half of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Kevin Stefanski Explains How Browns Will Balance Passing And Rushing

3 days ago

cleveland browns helmet

Browns Sign Former Ravens, Giants OLB

3 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns Receiver Expected To Miss Several Weeks Due To Knee Injury

4 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 06, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Kevin Stefanski Hints At Different Nick Chubb Usage This Season

4 days ago

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass during the second half of the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

UCLA Coach Praises Dorian Thompson-Robinson After NFL Debut

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fl.

Stump Mitchell Highlights Overlooked Aspect Of Nick Chubb's Game

4 days ago

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Bengals Legend Has High Praise For Browns WR

4 days ago

Greg Newsome II #20 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before playing against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Kevin Stefanski Gives Update On Greg Newsome II Injury

4 days ago

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns talks with Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets after the Browns defeated the Jets 21-16 in the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

Browns Troll Aaron Rodgers While Praising Dorian Thompson-Robinson

5 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14.

Browns Announce Series of Personnel Moves

5 days ago

Dawand Jones of Ohio State participates in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 05, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Dawand Jones Posted Notable Stat Line In His NFL Debut

6 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 stands on the field with head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns prior to the start of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

NFL Analyst Comments On Huge Expectations For Deshaun Watson

6 days ago

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a 16-yard touchdown run by Demetric Felton Jr. during the second half of the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

Kevin Stefanski Talks About Dorian Thompson-Robinson's Debut

6 days ago

Injured Browns Player Showing Progress During Recent Practice

No more pages to load