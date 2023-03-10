Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / The Browns Have Some Big Names On Their Free-Agent Radar

The Browns Have Some Big Names On Their Free-Agent Radar

By

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns watches the game against the New York Jets from the sideline at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns will have a revamped defensive unit with new DC Jim Schwartz arriving in town.

The Browns are prioritizing their defense in the upcoming free agency period, looking to clear the cap space in an attempt to bolster their ranks.

And according to Cleveland.com’s May Kay Cabot, they have some big names on their shortlist for when free agency starts.

Cabot states that the Browns could target Eagles DT Javon Hargrave, who’s expected to fetch something close to $20 million per year.

She explains how Hargrave could revamp the Browns’ front four and allow Myles Garrett to live up to his true potential.

Moreover, Hargrave is already familiar with Schwartz’s style from their days in Philadelphia, so he would be a seamless fit.

Then, Cabot talked about the possibility of pursuing Jessie Bates III, who’d be a perfect replacement for soon-to-be-released John Johnson III.

She predicts that the Bengals star will demand something close to $14 million, citing that the Browns could work their way around the numbers with lower cap hits in the first two seasons.

He shares agents with Deshaun Watson, so there’s that.

The Browns could also look to make a run at Colts DE Yannick Ngakoue, who was close to joining the team in 2020, and would take plenty of pressure off Garrett’s shoulders, especially in run situations.

Dre’Mont Jones is another potential candidate because of his versatility and ability to play multiple positions, albeit the Browns could be scared away by his steep salary.

And last, but not least, Cabot states that the Browns could look to make a run at C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who had seemingly bid the city goodbye in a cryptic message on social media.

Gardner-Johnson is one of the best DBs in the league and has a great nose for the football, not to mention he could play multiple roles on their secondary.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Cleveland Browns News

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns encourages his team against the Jacksonville Jaguars during a football game at TIAA Bank Field on August 12, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Kevin Stefanski Admits That 1 Video Game Helped Him With Game Management

5 mins ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

A Browns Physician Has Received A Top Award

5 hours ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns speaks to media following his team's 27-14 win against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Kevin Stefanski Makes A Surprising Admission About Running Game

6 hours ago

The Cleveland Browns logo on the video board during the first round at the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington Texas.

The Browns Have Reportedly Met With A Standout TE Prospect

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Browns Have Tendered 2 Exclusive Free Agents

2 days ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

NFL Insider Shows Browns' Current Adjusted Cap Number

2 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

NFL Analyst Reveals A Shocking Rumor About Nick Chubb

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs off the field after being defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals 23-10 at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Is Reportedly Open To Helping Team With Cap Space

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Atlanta Falcons

Browns OL Will Reportedly Test The Free Agent Market

3 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Will Reportedly Wear Alternate Or Throwback Helmets This Season

3 days ago

An XFL logo end zone marker before the XFL game between the Los Angeles Wildcats and the Tampa Bay Vipers at Dignity Health Sports Park on March 8, 2020 in Carson, California.

Former Browns Player Is Becoming An XFL Star

3 days ago

The Cleveland Browns logo on the video board during the first round at the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington Texas.

Cleveland Browns 7-Round Mock Draft 2023

4 days ago

nfl combine

NFL WR Prospect Says He Had A "Great" Meeting With Browns

4 days ago

Los Angeles Chargers v Cleveland Browns

1 NFL Team Is Reportedly Showing Interest In Kareem Hunt

5 days ago

Field Goal Challenge - ONEPASS, allows fans to test their ability to kick a field goal through NFL uprights on field at FirstEnergy Stadium during the NFL Experience on April 28, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Browns Are Reportedly Interested In An Eagles DE

6 days ago

nfl combine

NFL QB Prospect Says He Looks Up To Deshaun Watson

6 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the sidelines during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

The Browns Lead An Unfortunate Category In The Last 10 Years

6 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Video Shows Kevin Stefanski Showing Off Guardians Gear

7 days ago

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski during a tv interview prior to the final preseason NFL game between the Cleveland Browns and the Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Chris Simms Has A Clear Opinion About Kevin Stefanski's Offense

1 week ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

NFLPA Report Shows Grades For Cleveland Browns

1 week ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

DE Prospect Says He Has Met With Browns At Combine

1 week ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns GM Comments On Flexibility With Deshaun Watson's Contract

1 week ago

John Johnson III #43 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before playing against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

John Johnson Has Released A Statement After His Release

1 week ago

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Browns Reportedly Have Their Eye On A Veteran Safety

1 week ago

Kevin Stefanski Admits That 1 Video Game Helped Him With Game Management

No more pages to load