Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Kevin Stefanski Admits That 1 Video Game Helped Him With Game Management

Kevin Stefanski Admits That 1 Video Game Helped Him With Game Management

By

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns encourages his team against the Jacksonville Jaguars during a football game at TIAA Bank Field on August 12, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida.
(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

 

It’s safe to say that Kevin Stefanski has done a more than decent job since taking over the Cleveland Browns.

He’s part of a new, up-and-coming generation of young coaches that have come to change the game for the better.

And, as such, he’s not the kind of guy who’ll run away from technology.

Instead, he’ll embrace it and will do whatever it takes to get even the smallest competitive edge.

As a matter of fact, he’s even used video games to become a better coach.

According to a recent appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast, the coach admitted that he actually thinks that playing Madden has helped him make better game-management decisions.

Of course, some will have mixed opinions on a subject like this, and you simply cannot compare a real game situation with a video game; that’s just a fact.

But Stefanski believes that Madden could be useful in determining decision-making in certain situations, like kicking a field goal when you’re down ten instead of going for the touchdown.

“Honestly, so I grew up playing Madden,” Stefanski said. “I really believe our generation is a little bit better at game management because we’ve done that. We know when we’re down 10, I’m going to kick the field goal now and then I’m going to get the onside. I’m going to get the seven later. I do think all those games, I know it sounds silly, I do think that all helps when it comes to game management.”

Needless to say, the Browns will have plenty of work to do before the season to build from last year’s disappointing campaign.

Stefanski now has a revamped coaching staff, and their defense is expected to be much better, not to mention the fact that Deshaun Watson will be available from day one.

The Browns haven’t been to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons now, so he better hit that Madden while he still has the time to relax before getting ready for the season.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Cleveland Browns News

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

A Browns Physician Has Received A Top Award

5 hours ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns speaks to media following his team's 27-14 win against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Kevin Stefanski Makes A Surprising Admission About Running Game

6 hours ago

The Cleveland Browns logo on the video board during the first round at the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington Texas.

The Browns Have Reportedly Met With A Standout TE Prospect

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Browns Have Tendered 2 Exclusive Free Agents

2 days ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

NFL Insider Shows Browns' Current Adjusted Cap Number

2 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

NFL Analyst Reveals A Shocking Rumor About Nick Chubb

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs off the field after being defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals 23-10 at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Is Reportedly Open To Helping Team With Cap Space

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Atlanta Falcons

Browns OL Will Reportedly Test The Free Agent Market

3 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Will Reportedly Wear Alternate Or Throwback Helmets This Season

3 days ago

An XFL logo end zone marker before the XFL game between the Los Angeles Wildcats and the Tampa Bay Vipers at Dignity Health Sports Park on March 8, 2020 in Carson, California.

Former Browns Player Is Becoming An XFL Star

3 days ago

The Cleveland Browns logo on the video board during the first round at the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington Texas.

Cleveland Browns 7-Round Mock Draft 2023

4 days ago

nfl combine

NFL WR Prospect Says He Had A "Great" Meeting With Browns

4 days ago

Los Angeles Chargers v Cleveland Browns

1 NFL Team Is Reportedly Showing Interest In Kareem Hunt

5 days ago

Field Goal Challenge - ONEPASS, allows fans to test their ability to kick a field goal through NFL uprights on field at FirstEnergy Stadium during the NFL Experience on April 28, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Browns Are Reportedly Interested In An Eagles DE

6 days ago

nfl combine

NFL QB Prospect Says He Looks Up To Deshaun Watson

6 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the sidelines during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

The Browns Lead An Unfortunate Category In The Last 10 Years

6 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Video Shows Kevin Stefanski Showing Off Guardians Gear

7 days ago

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski during a tv interview prior to the final preseason NFL game between the Cleveland Browns and the Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Chris Simms Has A Clear Opinion About Kevin Stefanski's Offense

1 week ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

NFLPA Report Shows Grades For Cleveland Browns

1 week ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

DE Prospect Says He Has Met With Browns At Combine

1 week ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns GM Comments On Flexibility With Deshaun Watson's Contract

1 week ago

John Johnson III #43 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before playing against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

John Johnson Has Released A Statement After His Release

1 week ago

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Browns Reportedly Have Their Eye On A Veteran Safety

1 week ago

browns helmets

The Browns Have Announced They Are Releasing A Key Player From 2022

1 week ago

A Browns Physician Has Received A Top Award

No more pages to load