Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / The Browns Have Tendered 2 Exclusive Free Agents

The Browns Have Tendered 2 Exclusive Free Agents

By

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are busy this week as the team tries to get its roster in order before free agency begins.

According to the team’s social media accounts and beat writer Daryl Ruiter, the Browns have now officially tendered contracts to two of their key exclusive rights free agents.

They’ve made this move to try and keep CB Thomas Graham and DT Ben Stille around, so they now retain exclusive negotiating rights with both defensive players.

Stille, who arrived from the Miami Dolphins last season, had three tackles in just six games with the team, but he’s expected to have a more prominent role going forward.

As for Graham, he’s coming off posting six tackles in seven games after arriving from the Chicago Bears.

It’s nice to see that the team is looking to get some sort of continuity ahead of next season, especially considering the rumors that have flooded social media since the early morning.

According to the latest reports, the Browns are considering moving on from Nick Chubb to clear their salary cap, a somewhat shocking and quite disappointing decision.

Chubb’s contract would translate into a cap hit of roughly $14 million, so moving on from him would solve all of the team’s financial issues before the March 15 deadline.

Then again — and even if Deshaun Watson will be the focal point of the offense going forward — moving on from the team’s best player and arguably a top 3 running back in the league is kind of a questionable decision, especially if Watson is reportedly willing to restructure his contract to ease his cap hit.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Cleveland Browns News

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

NFL Insider Shows Browns' Current Adjusted Cap Number

14 mins ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

NFL Analyst Reveals A Shocking Rumor About Nick Chubb

11 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs off the field after being defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals 23-10 at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Is Reportedly Open To Helping Team With Cap Space

24 hours ago

Cleveland Browns v Atlanta Falcons

Browns OL Will Reportedly Test The Free Agent Market

1 day ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Will Reportedly Wear Alternate Or Throwback Helmets This Season

1 day ago

An XFL logo end zone marker before the XFL game between the Los Angeles Wildcats and the Tampa Bay Vipers at Dignity Health Sports Park on March 8, 2020 in Carson, California.

Former Browns Player Is Becoming An XFL Star

1 day ago

The Cleveland Browns logo on the video board during the first round at the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington Texas.

Cleveland Browns 7-Round Mock Draft 2023

2 days ago

nfl combine

NFL WR Prospect Says He Had A "Great" Meeting With Browns

2 days ago

Los Angeles Chargers v Cleveland Browns

1 NFL Team Is Reportedly Showing Interest In Kareem Hunt

3 days ago

Field Goal Challenge - ONEPASS, allows fans to test their ability to kick a field goal through NFL uprights on field at FirstEnergy Stadium during the NFL Experience on April 28, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Browns Are Reportedly Interested In An Eagles DE

4 days ago

nfl combine

NFL QB Prospect Says He Looks Up To Deshaun Watson

4 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the sidelines during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

The Browns Lead An Unfortunate Category In The Last 10 Years

4 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Video Shows Kevin Stefanski Showing Off Guardians Gear

5 days ago

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski during a tv interview prior to the final preseason NFL game between the Cleveland Browns and the Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Chris Simms Has A Clear Opinion About Kevin Stefanski's Offense

5 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

NFLPA Report Shows Grades For Cleveland Browns

6 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

DE Prospect Says He Has Met With Browns At Combine

6 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns GM Comments On Flexibility With Deshaun Watson's Contract

6 days ago

John Johnson III #43 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before playing against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

John Johnson Has Released A Statement After His Release

1 week ago

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Browns Reportedly Have Their Eye On A Veteran Safety

1 week ago

browns helmets

The Browns Have Announced They Are Releasing A Key Player From 2022

1 week ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Stat Shows Kevin Stefanski's Offense Was Efficient In 2022

1 week ago

Head coach Freddie Kitchens of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Former Browns Coach Freddie Kitchens Has Found A New Job

1 week ago

Team owners Jimmy Haslam and Dee Haslam watch training camp on August 16, 2020 at the Cleveland Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio.

Browns Owners Have Reached An Agreement To Purchase NBA Franchise

1 week ago

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs #15 talks with offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt of the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Report: Alex Van Pelt Will Take On Additional Role With Browns

1 week ago

NFL Insider Shows Browns' Current Adjusted Cap Number

No more pages to load