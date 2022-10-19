The Browns Must Do The Impossible To Make The Playoffs

The Cleveland Browns are third in the AFC North with a 2-4 record.

While an argument can be made about having a better record, near-victories do not count.

The Browns must make a move for their playoff push because there are only 11 games left in their regular season.

Unfortunately, they will have to go on an uphill battle to claim one of seven spots in the 2022 AFC playoffs.

Mike Clay also has the #Browns with the second-toughest remaining schedule (note: Ravens with the third-easiest) https://t.co/47l0z9fw9j — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) October 18, 2022

ESPN’s Jake Trotter tweeted, “Mike Clay also has the #Browns with the second-toughest remaining schedule (note: Ravens with the third-easiest).”

He shared a table by Clay indicating the strength of the schedule for every team from Weeks 7 to 18.

The green numbers show an easier schedule based on their opponent’s current record.

In contrast, the red numbers have a tougher schedule ahead.

The Browns have the second-toughest remaining schedule, while the Chicago Bears have the 32nd spot.

Tough Six Weeks Ahead

It’s a must for the Browns to play better football over their next five games because they will face elite opposition.

They will play the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7 and the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8.

Waiting in the wings after their Week 9 bye is the Miami Dolphins.

Then, the Browns will face the Buffalo Bills and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Weeks 11 and 12.

Those games can make or break their postseason hopes for 2022.

Three of those games will also bring the Browns on the road, making the situation tougher.

To make matters worse, they will have to face the Ravens and the Bengals twice.

The New Orleans Saints are also on Cleveland’s schedule, together with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Houston Texans, and Washington Commanders.

The Browns will play the Texans and the Commanders on the road.