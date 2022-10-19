Browns Nation News And Notes (10/19/22)

It is Wednesday, October 19, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are trying to right the ship after a three-game losing streak.

The team travels to Baltimore for a Week 7 AFC North matchup on Sunday, October 23 at 1:00 PM EDT.

A soundbite from the NFL owners’ meeting headlines the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Commissioner Goodell Addresses Deshaun Watson’s Suspension

Commissioner Roger Goodell was asked if Deshaun Watson is doing the necessary off-the-field work to be ready to return in Week 13.

Goodell said:

“Yes, he has followed all of the terms of the agreement.”

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell asked whether @deshaunwatson has followed the league’s guidelines tied to his suspension: “Yes, he has followed all of the terms of the agreement.” — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 18, 2022

As for the most recent case brought against Watson, the NFL is monitoring it, but there has not been any reporting suggesting that it should impact his current suspension and timeline for return.

2. Myles Garrett’s Left Shoulder Is Reportedly Okay

Myles Garrett is definitely still dealing with the aftereffects of his car crash.

He appeared to aggravate one of those injuries, his left shoulder, in the Patriots game.

#Browns star DE Myles Garrett had X-rays today on his shoulder that came back negative, per sources. Same shoulder Garrett injured in his car accident. Kevin Stefanski said after Sunday’s game Garrett “banged” the shoulder but should be OK. Big game this week vs. the #Ravens. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 18, 2022

The good news is that X-rays taken on Tuesday came back negative according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero’s sources.

The bad news is that it was enough of a concern to take X-rays.

Regardless, Garrett is expected to play on Sunday in Baltimore.

3. Rams Release Takk McKinley

Speaking of defensive ends, the Los Angeles Rams released Takkarist McKinley on Tuesday.

Given the Browns’ struggles to stay healthy at the position with Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney, could a reunion with McKinley be possible?

Rams cut Takk McKinley — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 18, 2022

4. Thanks For The Memories, Guardians!

As the Cleveland Cavaliers set to kick off their 2022 NBA season on Wednesday night, we want to take a moment to congratulate the Cleveland Guardians.

The Guardians were the improbable stars of the 2022 MLB season, and fans will not forget the grit and perseverance of this young team.

#Guardians Terry Francona: "I also reminded them that this needs to be a starting place for us. This can't just be a good story this year, we need to take this and go because I think we have a chance to have something really special." — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 18, 2022

Young teams with great stars make Cleveland sports fans happy and hopeful.

Happy Wednesday Browns fans!