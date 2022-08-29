The Browns Were Well-Represented In The NFL Top 100

Unfortunately, the Cleveland Browns missed out on another playoff berth last season after finishing with an 8-9 record.

They started the season with a 3-1 mark and finished 5-8.

The Browns might have had a shot at the postseason if not for three straight losses from Weeks 15 to 17.

The team bounced back to win their season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals, but it was too late to save their cause.

Despite missing out on what could have been their second consecutive playoff appearance, the NFL’s players still recognized the exceptional talent of some Browns players.

#Browns players who made the NFL's Top 100: No. 87—Denzel Ward

No. 83—Wyatt Teller

No. 55—Joel Bitonio

No. 33—Nick Chubb

No. 11—Myles Garrett — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 29, 2022

WEWS reporter, and Emmy-nominated sports journalist, Camryn Justice shared the Browns players who made the league’s Top 100 Players List for 2022.

The players selected those who made it to the list, and Cleveland has five players who made it.

Denzel Ward is the first to appear on the list at number 87.

The Browns’ premier cornerback agreed to a five-year, $100.5 million contract extension this offseason.

That deal made him the highest-paid player at his position in terms of annual average salary.

Last season, Ward finished with 34 solo tackles, ten passes defended, and three interceptions.

Meanwhile, the Browns’ running game was highly praised when offensive linemen Wyatt Teller and Joel Bitonio were at numbers 83 and 55, respectively.

Teller was a part of last season’s Second-Team All-Pro, while Bitonio made it to the first team.

Browns’ Top Players On Both Sides

Completing the list are the team’s leaders on offense and defense.

Nick Chubb is ranked 33rd after a season with 1,259 yards and eight touchdowns.

It’s his third-straight season with over 1,000 rushing yards.

Chubb earned a Pro Bowl selection for his exemplary play.

On the other hand, defensive end Myles Garrett is the highest-ranked player at number 11.

He finished with a career-high 16 sacks last season, to go with 33 solo tackles and three passes defended.

Garrett earned a First-Team All-Pro selection in 2021, the second in his career.