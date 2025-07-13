The Miz Turns Heads With Wild Browns Prediction

There may not be a more optimistic or boisterous Cleveland Browns fan than WWE superstar The Miz, who has been a consistent advocate for his hometown team, even through the 0-16 season of 2017.

In typical Miz fashion, he recently spouted off some wildly hot takes about the upcoming season, including one major prediction that would certainly make the city of Cleveland quite happy if it were to come true.

During a recent appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, The Miz stood ten toes down in predicting that the Browns are going to the Super Bowl this season with Joe Flacco leading the charge.

“We’re going to the Super Bowl. Joe Flacco is taking us there. If he gets injured, we’ll take one of our other three. We’ve got a big quarterback room. Stefanski’s an amazing coach. We know that. He’s a two-time Coach of the Year. There’s a reason for that. He knows how to get the best out of quarterbacks, and now he has two rookies. I even think Kenny Pickett can be something,” The Miz said.

"We're going to the Super Bowl!" – Lifelong Cleveland Browns fan @mikethemiz has high hopes for the #DawgPound this season 😅 pic.twitter.com/Q0CHrwsbuE — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) July 10, 2025

The Miz has been with WWE since 2004, and he has been an ardent supporter of the Browns through some rough times.

It’s great to hear this kind of confidence, and if only the rest of the fanbase could feel the same way.

Flacco led the team to the playoffs in 2023 after being signed midway through the season, and he was recently brought back with the hope that he can lead a similar turnaround in 2025.

It’s still unclear who the starter will be to open the season, but it’s likely all four quarterbacks on the roster will see time at some point.

Regardless of who it is, The Miz doesn’t care, as he believes it is irrelevant and this team is winning the AFC no matter who is under center.

