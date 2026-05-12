KC Concepcion Opens Up About Unique Cleveland Experience

The Cleveland Browns are counting on rookie wide receiver KC Concepcion to catch a lot of balls this season. The Cleveland Guardians asked him to throw one instead.

The Browns’ first-round pick from the 2026 NFL Draft was given the honor of throwing out the ceremonial first pitch for the Guardians on Monday, prior to their game against the Los Angeles Angels. Wearing a Guardians jersey adorned with the No. 17 he will wear for the Browns in the NFL, the right-hander bravely took to the mound, just in front of the rubber, and delivered the ball to home plate.

Afterward, Concepcion opened up about the unique Cleveland experience, admitting he was nervous but calling it “amazing.”

“I was very nervous. After the pitch, I was just thankful for the opportunity. Getting out in the city and being able to come here and throw the first pitch, it’s just been amazing. I had an interview. It was a bunch of fans, just embracing me, asking for pictures, autographs. It’s just been amazing, honestly,” Concepcion said.

"Getting out in the city and being able ot come here and throw the first pitch… its just been amazing" Caught up quick with new #Browns rookie WR KC Concepcion after his 1st pitch at the #Guardians game #DawgPound x #GuardsBall x @WEWS https://t.co/MXsYmllZ6G pic.twitter.com/bw4f7yZJjI — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) May 11, 2026

Concepcion said he played baseball growing up before turning to football full-time. He proved to be good luck for the Guardians, who went on to defeat the Angels 7-2.

Not only that, Concepcion later went over to Rocket Arena and took part in the ceremonial sword pull before the Cleveland Cavaliers faced the Detroit Pistons in Game 4 of their second-round NBA playoff series. His presence paid off there as well, as the Cavs were able to earn a victory.

The Browns can only hope that some of that magic rubs off on them, with Concepcion expected to be given a big role in the offense during his rookie season. The city’s NFL teams have not had the success that the other two organizations have had recently, and it would be a boon to Cleveland if the football team were able to join them.

That possibility may have increased with the selection of Concepcion as one of 10 picks by the Browns in the 2026 draft. At No. 24 overall, he was their second first-round pick, after the team chose offensive tackle Spencer Fano at No. 9. Cleveland also drafted wide receiver Denzel Boston at No. 39 overall, and strong-armed developmental quarterback Taylen Green in the sixth round.

Perhaps one of them will take the mound before a Guardians game someday, joining Concepcion in that unique honor.

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