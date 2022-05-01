The Newest Browns UDFA Signings (Complete List)

The Cleveland Browns have been busy since the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday.

As usual, NFL teams enter the frenzy of signing undrafted free agents (UDFAs), and the Browns are no exception.

To date, there have been 14 UDFA signings reported.

Here is a current list broken out by position.

4 Defensive Players At Various Positions

Finding defensive talent is a never-ending pursuit, and these UDFAs could be future Cleveland Browns.

D’Anthony Bell, West Florida safety Silas Kelly, Coastal Carolina University linebacker Glen Logan, LSU defensive tackle Roderick Perry, Illinois defensive tackle

Illinois DT Roderick Perry II is signing with the #Browns. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) May 1, 2022

3 Wide Receivers

Not surprising, the Browns are still scouring the talent pool for wide receivers given the massive changes to the WR room in 2022.

Here are the three UDFA WRs signed.

Mike Harley Jr., University of Miami Travell Harris, Washington State Isaiah Weston, Northern Iowa

BREAKING: The #Browns are signing former Northern Iowa WR Isaiah Weston, per source. Weston is a 6-4, 210 pound WR that ran a 4.42, leaped a 40 inch vertical and 135 inch Broad Jump en route to a 9.99 RAS score.#NFLDraft | @TheDraftNetwork — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 30, 2022

2 Cornerbacks

The Browns are operating under the assumption that there is no such thing as too much cornerback depth hence the signing of two UDFAs yesterday.

Julius Faulk, Delta State Shaun Jolly, Appalachian State

Nothing new, just gotta prove all over again #TBUD — Shaun Jolly (@_3moe) April 30, 2022

2 Tight Ends

It is unclear if Coach Stefanski will use multiple tight end sets in 2022, but if he does, there could be additional UDFA help from the following players:

Zaire Mitchell-Paden, Florida Atlantic University Malik Smith, brother of Tyreke Smith drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the 5th round of the 2022 NFL Draft

Smith did not play any high school or college football; he was a basketball player who made waves at Ohio State’s Pro Day.

@coachtcmac I’m excited to learn and grow in this position! I’m ready to get right to work💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 #Browns — Malik Smith👌🏾♦️ (@MalikSmith7_) May 1, 2022

2 Offensive Linemen

The Browns signed the following Division I OL UDFA players:

Brock Hoffman, Virginia Tech Ben Petrula, Boston College

Chip on my shoulder! Ready to go to work!! #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/ibEfCvagL7 — Brock (@BrockHoffman76) April 30, 2022

1 Quarterback

As if four quarterbacks are not enough, the Browns signed Alcorn State quarterback Felix Harper.

Though the path is a little more challenging for the UDFAs, every one of them is just grateful for the opportunity to compete for a chance to make the 53-man roster.

Felix Harper signs an undrafted free agent deal with the Cleveland Browns. Harper led the Alcorn football team with a 7-5, 6-2 SWAC record in the 2021 regular season. #FearTheBrave #BraveNation pic.twitter.com/FjUHrFq0xn — Alcorn State Athletics (@BRAVESSPORTS) May 1, 2022

This list is subject to further additions as the day goes on.