The Newest Browns UDFA Signings (Complete List)

The Cleveland Browns have been busy since the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday.

As usual, NFL teams enter the frenzy of signing undrafted free agents (UDFAs), and the Browns are no exception.

To date, there have been 14 UDFA signings reported.

Here is a current list broken out by position.

 

4 Defensive Players At Various Positions

Finding defensive talent is a never-ending pursuit, and these UDFAs could be future Cleveland Browns.

  1. D’Anthony Bell, West Florida safety
  2. Silas Kelly, Coastal Carolina University linebacker
  3. Glen Logan, LSU defensive tackle
  4. Roderick Perry, Illinois defensive tackle

3 Wide Receivers

Not surprising, the Browns are still scouring the talent pool for wide receivers given the massive changes to the WR room in 2022.

Here are the three UDFA WRs signed.

  1. Mike Harley Jr., University of Miami
  2. Travell Harris, Washington State
  3. Isaiah Weston, Northern Iowa

 

2 Cornerbacks

The Browns are operating under the assumption that there is no such thing as too much cornerback depth hence the signing of two UDFAs yesterday.

  1. Julius Faulk, Delta State
  2. Shaun Jolly, Appalachian State

 

2 Tight Ends

It is unclear if Coach Stefanski will use multiple tight end sets in 2022, but if he does, there could be additional UDFA help from the following players:

  1. Zaire Mitchell-Paden, Florida Atlantic University
  2. Malik Smith, brother of Tyreke Smith drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the 5th round of the 2022 NFL Draft

Smith did not play any high school or college football; he was a basketball player who made waves at Ohio State’s Pro Day.

 

2 Offensive Linemen

The Browns signed the following Division I OL UDFA players:

  1. Brock Hoffman, Virginia Tech
  2. Ben Petrula, Boston College

 

1 Quarterback

As if four quarterbacks are not enough, the Browns signed Alcorn State quarterback Felix Harper.

Though the path is a little more challenging for the UDFAs, every one of them is just grateful for the opportunity to compete for a chance to make the 53-man roster.

This list is subject to further additions as the day goes on.

 

