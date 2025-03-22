Browns Nation

Saturday, March 22, 2025
Details Emerge About Russell Wilson’s Contract Demands With Browns

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns want to get another quarterback.

Kenny Pickett isn’t a starting-caliber player at this point in his career, and whoever they get in the NFL Draft might not be ready.

They’ve set their sights on Russell Wilson for quite a while now, but he has yet to make a decision.

Likewise, it seems like the team is also weighing all their options before signing Wilson or anybody else.

According to Tony Grossi’s report, Wilson’s asking price might be a little too high for the Browns right now.

According to the renowned Browns insider, Wilson is asking for $20 million to $30 million, which is why the Browns are waiting to see if his demands drop.

“I think the Browns feel that Russell Wilson is a little too expensive for their tastes right now. He’s reportedly asking for $20 to $30 million dollars,” Grossi said.

Wilson is coming off playing for the minimum with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but that’s also because the Denver Broncos were still paying for his salary after letting him go.

He wasn’t particularly great last season, and he’s definitely not a $30 million quarterback at this point in his career, not even in today’s inflated quarterback market.

The Browns don’t have that much money to spare, and while adding Wilson to the mix would most definitely be an improvement over what they have right now, it’s hard to believe it would lead them to Super Bowl contention.

With the New York Giants signing Jameis Winston and the Pittsburgh Steelers still keeping tabs on Aaron Rodgers, perhaps Wilson will have no choice but to ask for less money to continue being a starter in this league.

Ernesto Cova
