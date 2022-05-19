3 Things About Andrew Berry You Probably Never Knew

Andrew Berry has been the Cleveland Browns General Manager since 2020.

He is pretty close to the cuff about certain things so there is a good chance Browns fans do not know these three fascinating facts about Berry.

1. He Earned His Bachelor’s And Master’s Degrees In Four Years

Andrew earned both his Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees in four years total.

#Browns GM Andrew Berry graduated cum laude from Harvard with a bachelor's in econ and a master's in computer science — in 4 years. A virtual #NFLDraft is not going to freak him out, even if it's his 1st one — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) April 10, 2020

His undergraduate degree is in economics, and his graduate degree is in computer science.

He spoke early in his career about how his background helped him in football.

Berry said:

“When you are thinking of acquiring talent and managing talent on a roster, a lot of it is like pricing risk…My background has really aided me in terms of being able to speak multiple languages with the decision makers and the analysts, and it has enabled me to be of help with the general strategy in terms of building a team.”

2. He Has A Twin Brother Named Adam And A Sister Named Andrea

Adam and Andrew Berry grew up in Bel Air, Maryland.

Despite their mother’s best efforts to engage them in other activities that suited their smaller frames, both were drawn to football.

The co-valedictorians of their high school class went to different Ivy League colleges and competed on the football teams.

Andrew Berry

Harvard College, Cornerback 2007-2008 pic.twitter.com/ewiDUyHlfR — Random College Athletes (@RandomAthletess) March 31, 2021

Adam was a wide receiver at Princeton, and Andrew was a cornerback at Harvard.

Andrew Berry & twin brother Adam both played at Bel Air. pic.twitter.com/xJmQq7OQ9U — HarfCoSports (@HarfCoSports) January 28, 2016

Though they wanted to forget their own identities in college, Adam talks about what he missed by not being with Andrew during those years.

Adam said:

“One of the things I probably miss the most about when we went to different colleges was just playing catch with Andrew and just the hours whether it was running the route tree and coordinating and doing all that prep stuff, it’s a lot of fun because you’ve played in an informal capacity your entire lives together and then when it counts, in front of the loved ones in your community and being able to represent your school, was a really unique and good experience and it’s something you can’t really replicate any other way.”

Unlike her brothers growing up, Andrea was not a big sports fan, but these days she is a huge fan of the Browns in support of Andrew.

She works as an executive producer for NBC 10 Philadelphia.

3. The Browns Made Him The Youngest GM In NFL History

Berry turned down a job at Goldman Sachs after graduation to become a scout for the Indianapolis Colts in 2009.

He reflected on how important that first scouting job with the Colts was in his career.

Berry said:

“That scouting assistant position was a lot like getting a Ph.D. in football. It was a very inglorious position, doing a ton of gopher work, but I was given the opportunity to work in pretty much every area of football operations.”

He stayed with the Colts in various scouting capacities until 2015.

His first stint with the Browns was through 2018 as Vice President of Player Personnel.

He briefly left and joined Philadelphia Eagles in 2019 as Vice President of Football Operations.

New Browns GM Andrew Berry's football career includes playing collegiately at Harvard, with scouting stops with the Colts, Browns and Eagles. A GM now at age 32. Bill Polian once called Berry: "one of the brightest young men we ever had the pleasure of working with." — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 27, 2020

The Browns brought him back in 2020 and made him the youngest GM in NFL history at the age of 32 years of age.

Now 35, his NFL career is just getting started.