3 Things We Learned In Browns Victory Over Steelers

By

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Week 3 edition of Thursday Night Football.

The final score was 29-17, but this game was far closer than the score indicated.

Regardless, a win is a win, and the Browns go to 2-1 on the season, and the Steelers fall to 1-2.

Josina Anderson tweeted what everyone was thinking.

But it is time to stop looking backward and be grateful for the short week Thursday Night Football victory over an AFC North rival.

There were plenty of good, bad, and ugly moments in the Steelers game that kept fans on the edges of their seats.

Here are three things we learned from it.

 

1. Brissett Is Building Chemistry With Receivers

David Njoku finally got into the offensive game plan as something more than a blocker.

His connection with Jacoby Brissett was new and exciting, and hopefully, we see a lot more pass plays between these two.

As for Amari Cooper, trading for him was arguably one of the best moves the Browns made in the offseason.

He is also proving to be a steady pair of hands for Brissett to count on in big situations.

 

2. Another Scary Onside Kick Yielded A Better Result

Just when Browns fans did not think they could bear any additional stress, there was another onside kick to contend with in Week 3.

It was not catastrophic like the Week 2 one against the Jets, but it was far from pretty.

In the end, the ball went out of bounds so the Browns got possession, but if onside kicks are going to be a repeated event this season, let’s hope they are practiced more and can be executed in a cleaner and less stressful manner going forward.

 

3. Sloppy Penalties Have To Stop

There were two penalties where the Browns had 12 men on the field.

This is unacceptable.

It shows a lack of discipline and focus on the fundamentals of the game.

Thankfully those penalties did not cost the Browns points or the game, but if they continue in the weeks ahead, they could.

 

Conclusion

With all of the changed personnel on offense, it is surprising that this is the most stable part of the Browns team.

Defense and special teams play have been subject to extreme highs and lows.

Cade York is definitely not yet accustomed to the challenges of kicking at FirstEnergy Stadium; he needs to get up the learning curve quickly.

Missed extra points cannot become a normal practice.

Consistency is what is needed going forward so hopefully, the next 10 days are focused on trying to get these parts of the Browns team playing at a higher level.

It will not be easy, especially with so many defensive injuries on Thursday night.

