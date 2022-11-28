3 Things We Learned In Browns’ Win Over Bucs

The Cleveland Browns recorded a huge victory in Week 12 over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It was arguably the best game of the season for the Browns with a lot of great individual efforts that ended up resulting in a team victory.

Here are the three things we learned in the Browns’ win over the Bucs.

1. Sticking With The Running Game Pays Dividends

Perhaps Coach Stefanski has been listening to the fans and media critiquing his playcalling.

The Browns in past weeks abandoned the running game at the first hint of failure and/or if they fell behind.

"Down by 7. Time to abandon the running game." – Kevin Stefanski probably #Browns — Matt Fenner #Browns fan account (@musicmatt98) November 27, 2022

Today, Stefanski stuck with Nick Chubb even though things weren’t always working, and in the end, Chubb scored the game-winning rushing touchdown.

Hopefully, that formula stays in the weeks to come even though he may be tempted to alter the playbook with Deshaun Watson coming back.

2. The Defense Can Play Well For Four Quarters

Myles Garrett had two big sacks.

Martin Emerson Jr. played outstanding against the Bucs receivers.

The Browns’ defense did not go away during the game, and the intensity stayed high throughout the game.

And it paid off.

IF that defense shows up every game and IF Deshaun Watson doesn’t skip a beat….this team has something. #Browns — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) November 27, 2022

3. Something Special Is Brewing With Ford On Special Teams

Jerome Ford has not yet scored a special teams touchdown, but he gets better each week, and a special teams touchdown feels imminent.

He had two kick returns against the Bucs for a total of 67 yards including one 44-yard run.

Jerome Ford is the only special teams bright spot. Ford just ripped off a 44-yard return out to the 43. 31 ticks and no timeouts for #Browns though — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) November 27, 2022

Conclusion

Patience was the theme of the game, and the Browns stayed disciplined and patient even when things were not going their way during the game.

That made the difference and hopefully, this winning formula is used as a building block for Week 13 in Houston and beyond.