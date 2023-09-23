Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Titans At Browns Week 3 Predictions

Titans At Browns Week 3 Predictions

By

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 18: A general view of Brownie the Elf painted on the field before the game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Tennessee rolls into Northern Ohio to take on the Cleveland Browns.

But it won’t be the same for Derrick Henry without his perennial rushing title competitor, Nick Chubb.

And if the Titans’ defense has anything to say about it, Jerome Ford and Kareem Hunt won’t play much of a role.

Since the beginning of the 2022 season, Tennessee has been the NFL’s stingiest run defense.

It would be a good week for Deshaun Watson to find his range and get Cleveland’s vertical attack going.

Meanwhile, the Browns defense… well, this is how our writers see the game:

 

Ben Donahue: “The Browns’ defense gangs up to stop Derrick Henry and sack Ryan Tannehill. No Chubb, but Ford and Hunt will carry the load. Deshaun Watson must be a better playmaker. It will be close.” Browns 21-Titans 17.

Rocco Nuosci: “Some home cooking and a poor pass defense from Tennessee should help Cleveland get back on track this week”  Browns 23, Titans 21

Pat Opperman: Kareem Hunt gives the offense some personality and he’ll lead the “Win it for Nick” campaign. Meanwhile, the Browns’ defense limits Henry, and Tannehill rethinks his career choices. Browns 20, Titans 6

Orlando Silva: After a painful defeat against the Steelers, it’s time for the Browns to bounce back. Playing without Nick Chubb will be a challenge, but they have a big chance to win this one. Browns 35, Titans 21

 

About Last Week… none of us predicted the Steelers’ defense would put more points on the board than the offense.

But after taking an O-fer on that Monday night letdown, we’re feeling confident about our choices for Week 3.

The Browns know that winning this week assures they will play for first place in Week 4 versus the Ravens.

CBS Sports carries the Browns 1:00 pm Eastern game, which will also stream on NFL+ and Paramount.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Pat Opperman

Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of unflappable faith. He's observed the NFL for a lot of years. Maybe a few too many.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

browns fans holding up a defense sign

Numbers Show How Impressive Browns' Defense Has Been This Season

4 hours ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns at SoFi Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Inglewood, California.

Nick Chubb Was On Pace To Make Browns History Before Injury

4 hours ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Minkah Fitzpatrick Breaks Silence On His Nick Chubb Tackle

18 hours ago

Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans walks off of the field after defeating the Cleveland Browns 43-13 at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 8, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Denzel Ward Talks About Going Against Derrick Henry This Week

21 hours ago

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kevin Stefanski Reveals Kareem Hunt's Status For Sunday

21 hours ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Amari Cooper Gets Honest On Browns' Offensive Issues

24 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks to the sidelines during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Joel Bitonio Agrees With Deshaun Watson About Communication

2 days ago

Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns

Brandon Marshall Calls Out Minkah Fitzpatrick's Hit On Nick Chubb

2 days ago

Joe Mixon #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs the ball against Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns during the second half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Notes Browns Defense Thrives In 1 Category This Year

2 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns gestures to the fans during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Analyst Says Defense Should Be 'Furious' With The Offense

2 days ago

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the start of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Comments On Kareem Hunt's Return To Browns

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns is congratulated by Amari Cooper #2 after scoring a rushing touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Amari Cooper Discusses Deshaun Watson's Struggles

2 days ago

Za'Darius Smith #99 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a tackle on Joe Mixon #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Notes Jim Schwartz’s Impact On Browns Defense

2 days ago

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns and Nick Chubb #24 leave the field after defeating the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Browns Highlight The Relationship Of Kareem Hunt, Nick Chubb

2 days ago

Grant Delpit #22 of the Cleveland Browns recovers a fumble against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Graphic Highlights Grant Delpit's Hot Start In 2023

3 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns gestures to the fans during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Breaks Down Myles Garrett's Performance Against Steelers

3 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns speaks to media following his team's 27-14 win against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Analyst Foresees A Grim Future For Kevin Stefanski

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 stands on the field with head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns prior to the start of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson's Contract Deemed 'Worse' Than Russell Wilson's

3 days ago

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kareem Hunt Has Made 1 Notable Change For This Season

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field following his team's 26-22 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Tony Rizzo Has A Big Message For Deshaun Watson

3 days ago

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

NFL Insider Reveals Update On Kareem Hunt Pursuit

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

LeSean McCoy Has Big Criticism For Deshaun Watson

3 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after sustaining a knee injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Insider Shares More Bad News About Nick Chubb’s Injury

3 days ago

Former Colts punter Pat McAfee watches the Indianapolis Colts and Cleveland Browns joint training camp practice on August 14, 2019 at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, IN.

Pat McAfee Names Intriguing Star As An Option To Replace Nick Chubb

3 days ago

Numbers Show How Impressive Browns' Defense Has Been This Season

No more pages to load