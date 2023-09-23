Titans At Browns Week 3 Predictions

Tennessee rolls into Northern Ohio to take on the Cleveland Browns.

But it won’t be the same for Derrick Henry without his perennial rushing title competitor, Nick Chubb.

And if the Titans’ defense has anything to say about it, Jerome Ford and Kareem Hunt won’t play much of a role.

Since the beginning of the 2022 season, Tennessee has been the NFL’s stingiest run defense.

returning to the crib 🔜 pic.twitter.com/4puFM4Km3w — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 22, 2023

It would be a good week for Deshaun Watson to find his range and get Cleveland’s vertical attack going.

Meanwhile, the Browns defense… well, this is how our writers see the game:

Ben Donahue: “The Browns’ defense gangs up to stop Derrick Henry and sack Ryan Tannehill. No Chubb, but Ford and Hunt will carry the load. Deshaun Watson must be a better playmaker. It will be close.” Browns 21-Titans 17.

Rocco Nuosci: “Some home cooking and a poor pass defense from Tennessee should help Cleveland get back on track this week” Browns 23, Titans 21

Pat Opperman: Kareem Hunt gives the offense some personality and he’ll lead the “Win it for Nick” campaign. Meanwhile, the Browns’ defense limits Henry, and Tannehill rethinks his career choices. Browns 20, Titans 6

Orlando Silva: After a painful defeat against the Steelers, it’s time for the Browns to bounce back. Playing without Nick Chubb will be a challenge, but they have a big chance to win this one. Browns 35, Titans 21

About Last Week… none of us predicted the Steelers’ defense would put more points on the board than the offense.

But after taking an O-fer on that Monday night letdown, we’re feeling confident about our choices for Week 3.

The Browns know that winning this week assures they will play for first place in Week 4 versus the Ravens.

CBS Sports carries the Browns 1:00 pm Eastern game, which will also stream on NFL+ and Paramount.