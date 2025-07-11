Analyst Predicts Browns’ Record In 2025 Season

The Cleveland Browns enter 2025 with a rebuilt roster and an open quarterback competition that has generated significant buzz throughout the organization.

While internal confidence runs high, national analysts remain skeptical about the team’s immediate prospects in what promises to be a competitive AFC North division.

NFL Network’s Adam Rank delivered one of the harshest predictions for Cleveland’s upcoming season, projecting the Browns to struggle through a difficult campaign.

“I have you (Browns) with more wins this season, just one more win. But, listen, there is an opportunity. I have been wrong about the Cleveland Browns before. Could things turn around, could they shock the world? They certainly can,” Rank said.

The projection calls for a 4-13 record that would place Cleveland at the bottom of the AFC North for consecutive seasons.

Rank sees the Browns collecting victories in just four games throughout the year, with wins projected against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3, the Miami Dolphins in Week 7, the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11, and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17.

Beyond those matchups, Rank offers little optimism for Cleveland’s chances against the rest of their schedule.

Even contests against teams with similar talent levels receive pessimistic assessments from the analyst.

Browns supporters have grown accustomed to Rank’s cautious approach toward their franchise.

His track record includes a 2023 prediction that called for a losing season before Cleveland secured a playoff berth.

Many fans now view his skepticism as a positive indicator.

The current roster provides legitimate reasons for optimism heading into the new season.

The quarterback situation presents both uncertainty and opportunity, with multiple options competing for the starting position.

If Cleveland can establish stability at that crucial spot while maintaining roster health, exceeding external expectations becomes entirely realistic.

NEXT:

Insider Hints At Uncertainty Inside Browns' Front Office