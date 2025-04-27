Todd McShay Believes Browns Are ‘Perfect System’ For Rookie QB

The Cleveland Browns needed a rookie quarterback, and they now have two.

Whether they will keep both of them to start the season remains to be seen, but after everything that has transpired, it’s hard to believe they would even consider cutting Shedeur Sanders.

With that in mind, NFL analyst Todd McShay claimed that, even though Sanders might be fourth on the depth chart right now, all that matters is that he’s in the NFL, and he believes the Browns’ offensive system is perfect for him.

“At the end of the day, [Shedeur Sanders] is in the National Football League,” McShay said. “He’s a Cleveland Brown. Yes, he may be fourth on the depth chart. Yes, he got drafted after Dillon Gabriel. This is the perfect system for him. Whether he’s ever the starter in Cleveland or not, who knows? But it’s a perfect system to showcase in training camp this year, if he gets a shot to play, and an opportunity arises somewhere else, they will get the best out of Shedeur.”

Shedeur Sanders is officially in the NFL. @McShay13, @yougoodmuench, and @ryenarussillo break down what they could expect from Sanders as he know joins the Cleveland Browns! pic.twitter.com/nKTg9MXiSp — The Ringer (@ringer) April 26, 2025

Sanders isn’t a spectacular player by any means.

He’s not fast, athletic, or mobile.

Even so, the Browns’ offensive line should be better next season, and Kevin Stefanski can bring the best out of accurate quarterbacks.

Still, this experience should be quite humbling for Sanders, and perhaps that’s what he needed to be at his best.

There were never any doubts about his work ethic, but it has now become quite evident that the league doesn’t value his skill set as much as he thought they did, so he will have to put in a lot of work.

Also, he might be the most popular person in the quarterback room right now, but that doesn’t mean he will be given anything.

He will have to earn his stripes.

