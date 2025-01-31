Todd McShay Raves About Browns’ Rumored RB Target

The 3-14 Cleveland Browns have many gaps to fill this offseason, which isn’t surprising considering how poorly the past season unfolded on both sides of the ball.

The offense was particularly troublesome, ranking last in the NFL with just 15.2 points per game.

However, analyst Todd McShay recently praised one rumored running back target that the Browns are connected to.

A clip from The Todd McShay Show was shared on TikTok.

It showed McShay raving about Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson, who he believes could be drafted in the first round.

He mentioned how scouts love him because he can stay on the field every play due to his versatility, explosiveness, and blocking ability.

Not surprised to hear this praise from Todd McShay about TreVeyon Henderson. pic.twitter.com/5hChfHMyKq — tOSU State of Mind (@bucks3317) January 31, 2025

Henderson posted over 1,000 rushing yards this season to help lead OSU to a National Championship despite splitting carries with Quinshon Judkins, who also went over 1,000 yards.

Henderson averaged 7.1 yards per carry and scored ten touchdowns on the ground despite getting just 144 carries, and he’d be an ideal replacement for Nick Chubb in the Browns backfield.

Chubb averaged just 3.3 yards per carry this past season after returning from the gruesome knee injury he suffered in 2023, and it doesn’t look likely that the Browns will re-sign him in free agency.

It’s time for a shot of adrenaline in this backfield, and Henderson’s explosiveness would give this team something it certainly lacked last year.

Cleveland has its own second-round pick and has an extra third from the Amari Cooper trade, so the draft capital is there if the Browns decide to take a shot on a local product and hand the backfield over to Henderson.

NEXT:

Insider Proposes Intriguing Late-Round QB Prospect For Browns