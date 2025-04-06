Todd McShay Reveals What He’s Hearing About Browns’ Draft Plans

The Cleveland Browns may not know who to take right now at No.2.

They already know who’s likely not going to be available by the time they’re on the clock, though.

According to a report by Todd McShay, the Tennessee Titans have canceled their meetings with Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders, which means that they likely intend to use the No. 1 pick to take Cam Ward.

McShay adds that the Browns are most likely going to take Hunter, which would leave the New York Giants a chance to get their next quarterback in Sanders or a foundational piece for their defense in Abdul Carter.

“And now I’m starting to hear more and more about Hunter to Cleveland at No. 2. That would mean Abdul Carter vs. Shedeur for the Giants at No. 3,” McShay wrote.

So the @Titans have respectfully cancelled private workouts with Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders, making it all but official they will take Cam Ward No. 1.

The Browns need a quarterback, but it seems like they’re not fully sold on Sanders.

It’s hard to blame them for that, given how polarizing he’s always been and his seemingly lower ceiling.

Hunter, on the other hand, figures to be one of the most impactful and exciting players to enter the league in quite a while.

He is one of the few players who’s talented enough for Browns fans to feel great about this selection, even with their evident need for a franchise quarterback.

