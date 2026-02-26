Todd Monken Reveals How Browns’ Offense Will Look In 2026

The Cleveland Browns have gone through a lot of changes since the 2025 NFL season concluded. They fired Kevin Stefanski and also lost their offensive and defensive coordinators.

They’ve since named replacements for all three roles, and fans are hoping that things look different moving forward. Todd Monken’s offensive mind has been heralded for years, and he’s spent the past few seasons helping grow and develop Lamar Jackson for the Baltimore Ravens.

Jackson is a two-time MVP, and running an offense with him at the helm is a unique experience. One might think that he’s going to take a different approach with the Browns, considering they don’t have a quarterback built like Jackson. However, at least in his recent conversation with Ian Rappoport via The Insiders on NFL Network, Monken revealed that it’s going to look similar to what he did in Baltimore.

“It’s going to look similar; there’s no way that it can’t, it’s the reason I got the job,” Monken said.

From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork at the Combine: #Browns coach Todd Monken joined the show to discuss his journey to head coach, the QB battle, and what’s next in Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/39S0RmtwaF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 26, 2026

Whether it’s Shedeur Sanders or someone else, the Browns’ quarterback in 2026 needs to pick up Monken’s system quickly. Jackson thrived in it, winning MVP while he was the OC in Baltimore, so it’s proven to work.

Making wide, sweeping changes within an offense can take time to implement, but time is not something teams have on their side in today’s NFL. The league is constantly evolving and changing, and one characteristic of teams in recent years is impatience.

If quarterbacks don’t produce in their first few seasons, they’re often thrown to the curb, and organizations move on to the next big thing. If coaches don’t win right away, they, too, are frequently discarded.

Monken doesn’t have much time to get the Browns’ offense up and clicking from the get-go, especially since the AFC North isn’t getting any easier. If Jackson and Joe Burrow are healthy, the Browns will likely be viewed as the third or fourth-best team in the division, unless, of course, some drastic changes are made quickly, namely on the offensive side of the ball.

