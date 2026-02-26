Insider Pours Cold Water On Browns QB Rumor

As of late February, Cleveland Browns fans are completely in the dark about who the team’s Week 1 starter is going to be at quarterback. Todd Monken has kept this decision tight to the vest since he took over as head coach, so it’ll be interesting to see what they ultimately decide.

Shedeur Sanders was under center for the back half of the season this year, but he clearly didn’t show Monken that he should be the clear-cut starter moving forward. With that in mind, there are a lot of different theories about what the Browns are going to do at the position, including landing a marquee free agent.

Malik Willis’ name has been brought up, as he filled in nicely for Jordan Love this past season, and he could be someone the Browns turn to as a veteran option. However, as insider Jason Lloyd noted on the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show, this might just be a rumor based on what he’s hearing.

“I don’t think he’s coming here. I don’t think they’re going to do a big splash move at quarterback. I don’t think it’s going to be Malik Willis on a big free agent deal,” Lloyd said.

Per Lloyd’s intel, it doesn’t seem like the Browns are going to make a move, whether it’s adding a player like Willis or picking the No. 2 quarterback option in the draft, whoever that might be behind Fernando Mendoza.

If this information is correct, the Browns would be left with two options. The first option is to stick with the current roster, most likely choosing between Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson. They could also pursue a trade target or a lower-caliber free agent, someone who wouldn’t cost much.

These two options might not be what fans are looking for, but if the Browns aren’t interested in spending a lot of money or capital, it might be what they have to roll with, at least in 2026. The 2027 draft is slated to have a lot better high-end quarterback talent, so if nothing else, they could wait until next year to find a new QB.

