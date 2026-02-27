NFL Analyst Points To Key Reason Todd Monken Will Succeed

Cleveland Browns fans had mixed reviews when they found out that Todd Monken was going to be the team’s newest head coach. On one hand, Monken has had a lot of success with Lamar Jackson and the offense in Baltimore over the past few seasons.

On the other hand, Monken doesn’t have any NFL head coaching experience, which some say could be to the team’s detriment. Many people who have been around Monken have provided glowing reviews, believing he’s going to do great things with this Browns team and, more importantly, bring this offense to the next level.

Former player-turned-analyst Charles Davis noted this in a video, calling out Monken’s success at Southern Miss as rationale for why he thinks he’s going to succeed in this new system.

“I just think that he’s going to be, for lack of a better cliche, no nonsense. He knows what he knows, and he knows it very well,” Davis said.

Monken could be a steady voice in a locker room and organization that has gone through significant change and chaos through the years. As Davis mentioned, he turned a winless Southern Miss team into a respectable program, something that shouldn’t be taken lightly.

The NFL is, of course, a much different game than college, and several coaches have come from the collegiate circle and not done well in the big leagues. Monken has proven his worth and abilities as an offensive coordinator, but having the main gig is an entirely different beast.

If he succeeds, he’ll be heralded as something of a legend within the Browns organization and known as the person who helped get this team back on track. If he falters, however, and doesn’t deliver as well as fans are hoping, he could also get tossed to the curb quickly.

This team is in desperate need of some new leadership, and they seem to have found it with Monken. Of course, only time will tell how things turn out for him, but for now, there’s no reason not to be excited about the outlook of this team.

