Todd Monken’s Recent Stats Should Fire Up Browns Fans

Todd Monken has work to do to convince fans of the Cleveland Browns that he’s the right man for the head coach job. Less than a week into his new position, there are still plenty of people who fear that he won’t get the team on the right path.

But the Browns are sure they made the correct choice. Writing on social media, the team shared Monken’s stats over the last three years during his time as offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens. In that period, the Ravens were No. 1 in rushing yards (8512), No. 2 in scrimmage yards (19,860), and No. 3 in points per game (27.9). They were also #3 in rushing TDs (70) and #5 in Rec TDS (91).

They were also third in rushing touchdowns and fifth in receiving touchdowns.

These are obviously very reassuring numbers from Monken and his former team, but there is no guarantee that he’ll have the same sort of success in Cleveland.

“Coach Monken has led some elite offenses,” the Browns wrote.

The idea of the Browns quickly transforming their offense into one of the best in the league within one season feels far-fetched, but fans want nothing short of progress from Monken in his first year.

People may not expect the Browns to suddenly meet these statistics, but they cannot accept them staying the same. Monken was hired because of his offensive skills, and he will need to put them to work right away.

Some fans are also not sure how he will handle the team if they lose their defensive mastermind, Jim Schwartz.

That means that Monken might come to the Browns and improve their offense, only to have the defense take a step back because Schwartz is gone.

Critics will point to the fact that the Ravens achieved all of these benchmarks without Monken being the head coach. He may have been the offensive coordinator, but the team wasn’t his. Additionally, they had Lamar Jackson running the offense, and the Browns are still attempting to figure out their quarterback situation.

Monken is now completely in charge of the Browns, so everything that happens to Cleveland – both good and bad – will be his fault.

