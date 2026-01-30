Todd Monken Had 5-Word Reaction To New Browns Job

It took Todd Monken a long time to get here, but the Cleveland Browns finally decided to make him one of the oldest first-time NFL head coaches in history. About to turn 60 early next month, he couldn’t have asked for a better early birthday present.

A coaching career that started in the late 1980’s has reached its pinnacle, so the fact that it took a lengthy hiring process with multiple twists and turns doesn’t matter anymore. Having arrived in Cleveland, Monken reflected on his journey in his new office.

He gave a five-word reaction to his new Browns job, saying it’s been the goal all along.

“It’s everything you work for,” Monken said.

His coaching path started just four years out of high school, as a graduate assistant at Grand Valley State in 1989. After moving quickly to Notre Dame, he made several other college stops, including at LSU, before landing in the NFL as the Jacksonville Jaguars’ wide receivers coach in 2007.

He then bounced back and forth between the college and the pros, including a stint as the Browns’ offensive coordinator under head coach Freddie Kitchens in 2019. That was followed by him helping Georgia win back-to-back college national championships as its offensive coordinator.

For the past three seasons, he held the same role with the Baltimore Ravens under head coach John Harbaugh. In that time, the Ravens had one of the best offenses in the NFL, with a league-leading rushing attack and quarterback Lamar Jackson playing at an MVP level.

It was thought that Monken would follow Harbaugh to his new job as head coach of the New York Giants. However, he remained patient as the Browns went through numerous candidates and interviews and was ultimately rewarded.

Monken is looking to build on that Ravens success with the Browns. He has brought in assistant Travis Switzer as Cleveland’s new offensive coordinator and George Warhop as its offensive line coach.

They seem to be good first steps for Monken, who has had plenty of time to plan what they would be if his day had ever come.

