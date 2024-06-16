Tony Fields Makes Case For Starting Role

This offseason, the Browns signed linebackers Devin Bush and Jordan Hicks to replace the production from former starters Anthony Walker Jr. and Sione Takitaki.

Both Bush and Hicks are perceived as the Week 1 starters heading into training camp as the Browns signed Bush to a one-year, $1.5 million deal while Hicks earned a two-year, $8 million deal with the team.

Fourth-year veteran Tony Fields could change those plans.

Fields – who is still on his rookie deal with the team – has been impressive thus far in the Browns’ offseason practices.

Analyst Ashley Bastock took note of Fields’ play at the last practice of the team’s mandatory minicamp, noting the linebacker was crucial in the defense’s victory over the offense in a 7-on-7 drill.

Red zone 7 on 7 belonged to the #Browns defense: five incompletions. Greg Newsome, Juan Thornhill and Tony Fields II all with some nice plays. — Ashley Bastock (@AshleyBastock42) June 13, 2024

Fields has shown over the past two years he can be an integral part of the Browns’ defense.

The linebacker was a part-time starter over the last two seasons, mostly filling in for the team when others in 10 combined games during the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Fields has recorded 86 tackles in 44 career games – most with limited snaps.

This is also the team’s final chance to determine what Fields’ role should be moving forward as he enters the final season of his rookie contract.

Cleveland – who picked Fields with a fifth-round pick in 2021 – could re-sign the 24-year-old early and potentially save the organization significant money for the linebacker’s services.

Fields appears primed for a big season, and the linebacker should be a part of the team’s future to pair him with Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah as long-term Browns starters.

