Tony Grossi Details Browns Potential Trade Plans

Free agent predictions and mock drafts dominate sports talk during the month of February.

But GMs like the Cleveland Browns’ Andrew Berry know there is another way to improve their roster.

Berry has his eyes and ears trained on the rumors and conversations happening around the league, and Browns insider Tony Grossi predicts the GM will pull off some trades to take advantage of other situations (via ESPN Cleveland on Twitter).

"I think we expect Andrew (Berry) to swing one or two deals prior to the draft, player trades," – @TonyGrossi on potential Browns trades. pic.twitter.com/AXf3782oqJ — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) February 26, 2024

Grossi told ESPN Cleveland listeners he expects a couple of trades before April’s NFL Draft.

He justifies his prediction by saying the Browns can’t satisfy all their veteran player needs in free agency.

Several teams already announced plans to release contracted players, usually for salary cap reasons.

Those declarations are an invitation for other GMs to propose an inexpensive trade for those players.

Accepting a late pick or an exchange of picks is better than releasing the player for nothing.

Berry has two picks in each of the final three rounds of this year’s draft, putting him in a good position to make such deals.

Cleveland can avoid getting into a potential free-agent bidding war for a reasonably priced player.

Trading players away from Cleveland for additional picks or another player is more challenging.

Berry has not indicated a desirebefore to unload any excess position players.

But rumors have popped up in other markets about Browns cornerbacks and offensive tackle availability.

Grossi also anticipates trade action on draft day but does not predict whether Cleveland will move up or back.

After eight picks this year, Berry has single picks in the first four rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft and three late-round picks.