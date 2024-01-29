Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Tony Grossi Predicts Who Will Call Plays For The Browns In 2024

Tony Grossi Predicts Who Will Call Plays For The Browns In 2024

By

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski
Kevin Stefanski (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have found their offensive coordinator.

Ken Dorsey emerged out of the left field to get a hold of the job, beating Jerrod Johnson, Kellen Moore, and several other people for the position.

Now, the biggest question Browns fans have been left with is whether Kevin Stefanski will finally give up play-calling duties or not.

With that in mind, Browns indier Tony Grossi claimed that he thinks there’s a chance Dorsey will call the plays.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland, Grossi stated that he feels like Stefanski wants to give up play-calling duties, stating that it’s just the natural evolution of a head coach (via ESPN Cleveland on Twitter).

Nonetheless, he also believes things will depend on whether the Browns hire a quarterbacks coach or not.

If they do, then he does see Dorsey taking over play-calling.

If not, then this could be the same arrangement he had with Alex Van Pelt.

Dorsey has been great t developing quarterbacks, and he’s ´roven to be more than capable of orchestrating and scheming high-scoring offenses.

His play-calling, however, has often been in question.

That’s why the pairing with Stefanski seemed natural and positive.

The Browns revamped their defense when they hired Jim Schwartz, and their special teams unit also got a massive boost with Buba Ventrone.

That being said, it seems like the front office has a plan in place and they’ve struck gold with the hires they’ve made to the coaching staff.

It’ll be interesting to see how this pans out, but there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs

Numbers Show Production From Bills Star Dropped After New Browns Coach Left

19 mins ago

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey

Analyst Notes Ken Dorsey's Biggest Job With The Browns

3 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Browns Have 4 Potential Play-Callers on Coaching Staff

3 hours ago

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey

Former Coach Notes Ken Dorsey’s Potential Impact On Deshaun Watson’s Career

4 hours ago

Former Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt

Alex Van Pelt Is A Candidate To Become Bucs New OC

4 hours ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Za'Darius Smith

Stats Show Browns Made Positive Defensive Move Last Offseason

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Stump Mitchell Gets Honest On Nick Chubb's Weaknesses

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Analyst Says 1 Player Helped Prove Kevin Stefanski's Value This Season

1 day ago

Former Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly

Reporter Suggests A New OC Candidate For The Browns

1 day ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 13: Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the AFC Wild Card Playoffs against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

Joe Flacco Makes His Pick For CPOY Award

2 days ago

Playoffs at NRG Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

Joe Flacco Makes His Thoughts Clear About Being A Backup Quarterback

2 days ago

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 29: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Deshaun Watson Is Recruiting Notable WR To The Browns

2 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the turf during training camp at the Browns training facility on August 29, 2020 in Berea, Ohio.

Insider Says Browns Have To 'Move Quickly' To Sign New Coach

3 days ago

Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore

Browns OC Candidate Gets An Interview With The Bucs

3 days ago

Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore

Former Coach Shows Support To Browns OC Candidate

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Are Having Competition For 1 OC Candidate

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Reporter Announces 4 Browns Are Finalists For NFL Awards

4 days ago

Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore

Reporter Hints At Kevin Stefanski Change If Kellen Moore Joins Browns

4 days ago

Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore

Browns Have Requested An Interview With Chargers Coach

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and head coach Kevin Stefanski

Reporter Names The X-factor For Browns 2024 Season

4 days ago

Former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson

Browns Set To Interview Brian Johnson For OC Job

4 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Add Notable Kicker To The Team

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Browns Insider Reveals Newest Addition To The Coaching Staff

5 days ago

Joel Bitonio #75 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Joel Bitonio Reveals What Made This Browns Season Special

5 days ago

Numbers Show Production From Bills Star Dropped After New Browns Coach Left

No more pages to load