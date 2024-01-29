Tony Grossi Predicts Who Will Call Plays For The Browns In 2024

The Cleveland Browns have found their offensive coordinator.

Ken Dorsey emerged out of the left field to get a hold of the job, beating Jerrod Johnson, Kellen Moore, and several other people for the position.

Now, the biggest question Browns fans have been left with is whether Kevin Stefanski will finally give up play-calling duties or not.

With that in mind, Browns indier Tony Grossi claimed that he thinks there’s a chance Dorsey will call the plays.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland, Grossi stated that he feels like Stefanski wants to give up play-calling duties, stating that it’s just the natural evolution of a head coach (via ESPN Cleveland on Twitter).

"I do think think there's a chance he will call plays… it just seems to me that Stefanski wants to hand it off," – @TonyGrossi on Ken Dorsey. Do you think Dorsey should call plays for the Browns? pic.twitter.com/JZ2RBaWGOj — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) January 29, 2024

Nonetheless, he also believes things will depend on whether the Browns hire a quarterbacks coach or not.

If they do, then he does see Dorsey taking over play-calling.

If not, then this could be the same arrangement he had with Alex Van Pelt.

Dorsey has been great t developing quarterbacks, and he’s ´roven to be more than capable of orchestrating and scheming high-scoring offenses.

His play-calling, however, has often been in question.

That’s why the pairing with Stefanski seemed natural and positive.

The Browns revamped their defense when they hired Jim Schwartz, and their special teams unit also got a massive boost with Buba Ventrone.

That being said, it seems like the front office has a plan in place and they’ve struck gold with the hires they’ve made to the coaching staff.

It’ll be interesting to see how this pans out, but there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic.